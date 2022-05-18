Singapore, Singapore, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glory Panet, a Metaverse-DeFi Web3 super-Dapp, closes its private round of $1.3M. Glory Planet is a social metaverse with NFT, DeFi, and gaming potential. The Glory team is on a quest to become one of Asia’s leading social metaverses specialising in DeFi.



Singapore Based Play-to-Earn Project Glory Planet Closes $1.3M Private Round



Private round investors and partners include AC Capital, Sharding Capital, 7 O'Clock Capital, Chain Valley Capital, Block Tides Ventures, Starter Capital, Omni Chain Ventures, NF Kings, and Zero2Launch. With each investor having their own unique take on the future of P2E gaming, they have seen Glory Planet’s vision, and are confident that this platform will be responsible for an enormous inflow of new users to the entire crypto space.

No Guts, No Glory!

The key pull for the investment sleuths is the ability of Glory’s vision to bridge the barriers to entry for non-crypto users and create a self-sustaining in-game economy. The proposition becomes all the sweeter as it resonates with the current narrative across the Web3 industry: onboarding the next million Web3 users and giving true utility composability to the utilities in or around a certain project. Glory planet aims to pull off both with its ambitious yet practical roadmap.

“As a firm focused on crypto investments, Glory Planet’s approach to GameFi was a breath of fresh air. We are excited to track the developments of this project as they tap into the most prized market of all: non-crypto players.” - William Xu, Managing Partner, Chain Valley Capital

Glory Planet is an all-in-one metaverse where social, gaming, shopping, education, and financial tasks are not only gamified but also profitable. This solves yet another major issue in the Web3 industry. The Current P2E games have an increasingly high entry barrier, with the need to rely on scholarship programs to onboard new users at the expense of diminishing returns. The low-cost entry barrier and guaranteed ROI supported by intelligent game theory is Glory’s answer to the P2E market.

“With an enormous untapped demographic of non-crypto users still waiting to be onboarded, Glory Planet might just be the platform to do it.” - AC Capital

One Word - DAO

The Glory coin will be the governance token for the DAO. This will provide VCs and early investors with an extraordinary opportunity to drive the social DeFi revolution first-hand.

”From which building to add to the town square, to how the treasury should be distributed, it will eventually be the community that determines the direction Glory Planet will take.” - Cameron Andersen, Co-Founder, Glory Planet

Glory, Why Not?

That’s the functional details of Glory, now let’s skim through the technical ones: tokenomics. The token allocations have been carefully structured with linear vesting being an essential feature helping the token maintain a stable price over the entire vesting period.

The next round of investment is the Public Sale IDO, where 20M tokens will be available at the price of $0.02. One major advantage of getting in early to this IDO is the beta version of the game will be launching on the same day as the token generation event, ensuring that Glory token will have an immediate use-case for early holders.

About Glory Planet

Glory Planet is a hybrid decentralized Metaverse P2E project, and it's seeking to merge the concept of the Metaverse with a cryptocurrency economy.

Website: https://gloryplanet.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheGloryPlanet

Telegram: https://t.me/gloryplanet

Discord: https://discord.gg/SWXY3ZHT

