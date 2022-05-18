Corbion General Shareholders Meeting approves Board appointment and dividend

English Dutch

The Corbion General Shareholders Meeting held on 18 May 2021 approved the appointment of William Lin as member of the Supervisory Board.

At the annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Mr. Rudy Markham stepped down from the Supervisory Board after 11 years of distinguished service to the company as Chair and Vice-Chair of the Supervisory Board, Chair of the Remuneration Committee, and member of the

Appointment and Governance Committee. Mathieu Vrijsen, Chair of the Supervisory Board: " Rudy Markham (as Chair of the Supervisory Board at that time) played a pivotal role in the strategic reorientation of the company which resulted in the transition from CSM into Corbion in 2013. The Supervisory Board has benefited immensely from his strategic thinking, deep financial expertise, knowledge of the financial markets, and his broad and international background in major listed globally operating companies. His legacy, both as a founding father and a driver of the successful development of Corbion, will live on. The Supervisory Board would like to sincerely thank Rudy Markham for his contributions to Corbion as well as for being an inspiring team player, and wishes him all the best in his future endeavors."

At the shareholders meeting the proposed dividend of € 0.56 per ordinary share for the financial year 2021 was also approved. Dividends will be all-cash and will in principle be subject to Dutch dividend withholding tax of 15%.

The ex-dividend date is 20 May 2022, the record date is 23 May 2022, and the payment day is 31 May 2022.

Attachment