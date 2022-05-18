N.J. Cannabis Industry to Celebrate Business Excellence With 1st-Ever Awards Banquet

CARTERET, N.J., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business leaders and power players in the New Jersey cannabis industry will gather to celebrate excellence at the inaugural NJ Cannabis Insider 2022 Business Awards Gala.

Businesses in the cannabis space were nominated for their achievements by subscribers of NJ Cannabis Insider, a weekly trade journal and events group produced by the NJ Advance Media newsroom, which powers NJ.com and The Star-Ledger. Six nominees from each category were then put up for a public vote on NJ.com.

There are three finalists in each category, acknowledging contributions in the fields of law, social equity, building, innovation and consultancy, as well as businesses owned by women and minorities. Listed alphabetically, the nominees in their respective categories are:

Excellence in Cannabis Law, sponsored by Cova Software:

Ansell Grimm & Aaron, PC

Genova Burns

Hiller, PC

Excellence in Commercial Building Operations:

Hance Construction

InField Consulting, planning and development

RIPCO, commercial real estate brokers

Excellence in Consultancy and Professional Services, sponsored by Hance Construction:

HBK CPA

Longview Strategic

Sapphire Risk Advisory Group

Excellence in Healthcare and Life Sciences:

The Apothecarium Maplewood, medical cannabis dispensary

Trichome Analytical, a cannabis testing lab

True Labs for Cannabis LLC, a cannabis testing lab

Excellence in Innovation, sponsored by Minority Cannabis Academy:

Cova, a point-of-sale software company

GLT Cannabis, a vertical farming company

Weedmaps

Excellence in Social Equity, sponsored by Ascend Wellness:

420NJEvents, a minority advocacy group

Harvest 360 for its social equity accelerate program

Lantern for its social equity incubator program

Minority Business of the Year:

CannaCoverage, an insurance company

Pure Genesis, a N.J.-based hemp MSO

Roll Up Life, a cannabis delivery company

Women-owned Business of the Year:

Blazin' Bakery, Tara Misu Sargente

CannaCoverage, Nichelle Santos

NJ Cannabis Certified, Sarah Trent

In addition to these categories, individuals who have done outstanding work in the cannabis business community will be recognized by NJ Cannabis Insider with these awards:

Excellence in Education: Awarded to Rob Meija, Stockton University

Community Game Changer, sponsored by The Cannabist: Awarded to Jessica Gonzalez, Hiller, PC and Minorities for Medical Marijuana

Ambassador of the Year: Winner to be announced

Lifetime Achievement: Winner to be announced

"For years, we've been documenting the progress the state has made in creating this new industry," said Enrique Lavin, publisher and editor of NJ Cannabis Insider. "Now it's time to recognize and document the achievements made by individuals and companies in the space."

What: NJ Cannabis Insider 2022 Business Awards Gala

Where: Carteret Performing Arts Center, 46 Washington Street, Carteret, NJ 07008

When: June 9, 2022 from 6 - 10:30pm

Media Details: Press passes available upon request

Tickets: Limited availability. $1,000 - $1,350

Contact:

Kristen Ligas, Event Program Manager kligas@njadvancemedia.com

Click here for more details and to purchase tickets.

###

NJ Cannabis Insider is a weekly subscriber-based online trade journal and events group produced by NJ Advance Media, which also publishes NJ.com, The Star-Ledger and other affiliated papers. Are you interested in the N.J. cannabis industry? Subscribe here for insider exclusives. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Related Images











Image 1: Dave Hernandez | For NJ Advance Media





NJ Cannabis Industry Leaders









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment