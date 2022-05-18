GlobalData Plc: Fibercos and Towercos Market Value in the Americas to Increase on the Back of 5G Rollout

LONDON, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Towers are the lifeblood of mobile connectivity, with more needed to support 5G coverage targets. This represents a major opportunity for towercos. Fibercos are diverse, with smaller players addressing market gaps and JV fibercos enabling shared investment costs and improved rollouts. A need for higher network capacity along with a growing 5G users base over the following years in the Americas earmark investments in network infrastructure promising. As data consumption soars, and both mobile and fixed broadband subscriptions increase, telcos will rely heavier on towercos and fibercos to provide services and expand their user base.



The Americas Fibercos and Towercos Market Research Report offered by GlobalData Plc provides key models and drivers of towercos and fibercos, latest development in the fibercos and towercos industry in the Americas. The report also gives insights into different case studies of the fibercos and towercos industry.

Fibercos and Towercos Market in the Americas – Key Highlights

Considering the investment and coverage imperatives in 5G and FTTH/B, telcos are turning to fibercos and towercos to spur network expansion and asset monetization.



Capex reduction and asset monetization are key drivers fueling fibercos and towercos market growth in the Americas.

Pure-play fibercos and towercos have been contributing to the dynamic infrastructure market. Further opportunities exist in the mobile edge computing (MEC), small cells, and data center spaces.

Key Towercos Models

Pure-play Towerco

MNO-Led Towerco (co-owned)

MNO-Controlled Towerco

Joint Venture (JV) Towerco

Major Towercos Market Drivers in the Americas

Capex Reduction

Asset Monetization

Regulatory Obligations & Avoiding Asset Duplication

Meeting Coverage Targets

Key Fibercos Models

Pure-play Fibercos

State-Controlled Fibercos/NB Company

Telco-led or Telcocontrolled Fiberco

JV Fibercos

Major Fibercos Market Drivers in the Americas

Capex Reduction & Asset Monetization

Sharing Rollout Costs & Accelerating Coverage

Regulatory Obligations & Avoiding Asset Duplication

Bridging the Gaps Left by Major Fibercos

Key Players in the Fibercos and Towercos Market in the Americas

America Movil

Telesites

Telxius

Telefonica

IHS Towers

Skysites

Tillman Infrastructure

American Tower

FiberCo

TIM Brazil

Arsat

Crown Castle

Wilcon

Lightower

Kio Networks

InfraCo

KKR venture capital

PangeaCo

Market report scope

Key Towercos Models Pure-Play Towerco, MNO-Led Towerco (Co-Owned), MNO-Controlled Towerco, Joint Venture (JV) Towerco Key Fibercos Models Pure-Play Fibercos, State-Controlled , Fibercos/NB Company, Telco-Led Or Telco Controlled Fiberco Towercos Market Drivers Capex Reduction, Asset Monetization, Regulatory Obligations & Avoiding, Asset Duplication, Meeting Coverage, Targets Fibercos Market Drivers Capex Reduction & Asset monetization, Sharing Rollout Costs & Accelerating Coverage, Regulatory Obligations & Avoiding Asset Duplication, Bridging the Gaps Left by Major Fibercos Key Players America Movil, Telesites, Telxius, Telefonica, IHS Towers, Skysites, Tillman Infrastructure, American Tower, FiberCo, TIM Brazil, Arsat, Crown Castle, Wilcon, Lightower, Kio Networks, InfraCo, KKR venture capital, and PangeaCo

