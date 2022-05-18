GlobalData Plc: Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes to Fuel the Demand for Insulin Pumps and Continuous Glucose Monitors

LONDON, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The major growth driver of the diabetes care devices (DCD) market is an increase in the incidence and prevalence of diabetes which is the result of a sedentary lifestyle, obesity, and an imbalanced diet. The availability of reimbursement policies in developed countries also adds up to the growing DCD market.



The Insulin Pumps and Continuous Glucose Monitors Market Research Report offered by GlobalData Plc is built to visualize quantitative market trends within diabetes care devices therapeutic area. The model discusses in detail the impact of COVID-19 on the insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitors market for the year 2020 and beyond.

Insulin Pumps and Continuous Glucose Monitors Market Segmentation by Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South & Central America

Middle East and Africa





In North America, the US holds a dominating position in the insulin pumps and CGM market followed by Canada and Mexico. The market is majorly driven by the increasing prevalence rate of diabetes, increase in the prevalence of obesity, sedentary lifestyle, and increasing awareness among the consumers.

Rapid innovation and advancements in technologies are also driving the market. Furthermore, reimbursement policies in the US provide great coverage of the device for the patients is one of the major factors that impact this market.

Key Insulin Pumps and Continuous Glucose Monitors Market Segments

Insulin Pumps Traditional Insulin Pumps & Accessories Patch Pumps

Blood Glucose Meters Continuous Glucose Monitors Continuous Glucose Monitors - Sensors



Insulin Pumps and Continuous Glucose Monitors Market Analysis, by Segments

Leading Insulin Pumps and Continuous Glucose Monitor Companies

Medtronic plc

Abbott Laboratories

DexCom Inc

Insulet Corp

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Ypsomed Holding AG

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc

Zealand Pharma AS

Insulin Pumps and Continuous Glucose Monitors Market Analysis, by Companies

Insulin Pumps and Continuous Glucose Monitors Market Overview

Market size 2021 $9.78 billion Key Regions North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South & Central America, and Middle East & Africa Key Segments Insulin pumps and Blood glucose meters Leading Companies Medtronic plc, Abbott Laboratories, DexCom Inc, Insulet Corp, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Ypsomed Holding AG, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, and Zealand Pharma

Insulin Pumps and Continuous Glucose Monitors Market Report Scope

This market model gives important, expert insight you won’t find in any other source. The model illustrates qualitative and quantitative trends within the specified market. This model is required reading for –

CMO executives who must have deep understanding of the insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitors marketplace to make strategic planning and investment decisions.

Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management.

Private equity investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets.





Reasons to Buy

Understand the impact of COVID-19 on insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitors market.

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitors market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitors market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the company share of market leaders.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counterstrategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Track device sales in the global and country-specific insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitors from 2015-2030.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments, and strategic partnerships.

FAQs

What was the insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitors market size in the year 2021?

The insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitors market size was valued at $9.78 billion in 2021.

Which are the key regions in the insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitors market?

North America, South & Central America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa are the key regions in the insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitors market.

What are the key segments in the insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitors market?

Insulin pumps and blood glucose meters are the key segments in the insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitors market.

Which are the key companies in the insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitors market?

Medtronic plc, Abbott Laboratories, DexCom Inc, Insulet Corp, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Ypsomed Holding AG, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, and Zealand Pharma are the key companies in the insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitors market.

