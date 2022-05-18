Toll Brothers Announces Leadership Changes in Colorado Springs Division

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced that David Keller, Division President, and Pam Keller, Vice President of Sales, will be retiring from the company on June 2, 2022 after 38 years of building homes and communities in the Colorado Springs market. The Company also announced that Eric Hunter, currently Division Vice President who has been working alongside the Kellers for over 20 years, will be succeeding Mr. Keller as Division President.

Keller Homes was founded in 1983 in Colorado Springs by David Keller and established as a leader in the local home building industry, building nearly 4,000 single-family homes in over thirty local neighborhoods, including Briargate, Pine Creek, Cordera, Broadmoor Bluffs, The Spires, Peregrine, Nor’wood, Flying Horse, Springs Ranch, Mountain Shadows, Jackson Creek, Wolf Ranch, University Park, and most recently Kissing Camels. Toll Brothers expanded into the Colorado Springs market through the acquisition of Keller Homes in September 2020 and continued the Keller Homes legacy of delivering an exceptional home ownership experience while building homes and communities of outstanding quality, innovation, and design.

Throughout their careers, the Kellers have remained leaders in the local home building industry and the Colorado Springs community. They have a reputation of being early adopters of the best industry practices and have embraced practical and productive technology. In 1994, they created the first Design Studio in Colorado Springs, one of the very few in the nation at the time, where home buyers could go to select the fixtures and finishes of their new home in a retail-like environment. The Kellers have built tenured relationships and an excellent reputation with local developers, real estate communities, Regional Building Departments, and the Home Builders Association.

“We will miss Pam and Dave’s sense of humor, even keeled nature, strong leadership and market intuition,” said Mark Bailey, Group President of Toll Brothers in Colorado. “Their passion for the Keller Homes and Toll Brothers brands and their insightful perspective on the Colorado Springs market have been key to our success. We have been fortunate to have their talents on our team.”

“Pam and Dave’s legacy will live on in the homes and communities they have built and most importantly in the employees they have hired, mentored, and cared about so deeply,” said Hunter. “On behalf of all of the employees of Toll Brothers and Keller Homes, we want to thank Pam and Dave for their tremendous contributions to our company and our community, and wish them all the best during this next chapter in their lives.”

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

###

Attachments