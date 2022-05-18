First Look at the DreamsVerse by Dreams Quest

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dreams Quest announces the release of its first official video offering a first glimpse into their RPG Open World game. The DreamsVerse, a melodic dream-like environment, moves one step closer to early access on Dreams Quest Origins



Dreams Quest Origins, which is an RPG open world blockchain game, presents a sneak peek into their development of a breath taking snapshot of their DreamsVerse. From beautiful landscapes, mystical trees, to exquisite uses of colours and styles Dreams Quest presents an otherworldly dream-like environment which captures the players imagination.

“Our DreamsVerse is a mystical place, one that you’ve never seen before, or have you?,” said Paulii Good, the co-founder of Dreams Quest. “We are creating an environment that may somehow seem familiar to you, as something you may have imagined or seen before. As a player you experience the game where you awaken in a dream. You suddenly realise the dream is some sort of reality. Nothing is familiar and yet everything seems familiar. Every part of our world has been thought through and designed to match the world of Azoria.”

In the past few weeks, Dreams Quest introduced several assets, including their Organic Matter (OMs) and enviro elements. The project has also been showcasing the process behind the 3D creation of individual assets on their social channels, which now be fully experienced within the video.

Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/cXodLtQMI58

Paulii Good further stated “There’s a certain spirituality that we’re channelling as we build Dreams Quest Origins. The video offers the first glimpse of the backdrop for the main game and introduces some of the elements that gamers will come across as they play and explore the first realm in our release plans.”

The project has also enhanced their gameplay dynamics from play-to-earn to a more robust collect-and-earn model through discovering, upgrading, buying, selling and trading rare and collectible in-game assets which will be saved in players inventory and also be NFTs. Players can unlock quests and collect OM and craft OM to infuse elements into crystals and learn how to further forge and upgrade their game asset NFTs.

Dreams Quest will be continuing on its quest to deliver further updates on the game development, their trader’s market and the various game assets. Their trader’s market will serve as a cornerstone for players to buy, sell and trade game assets as well as acquire various special edition items and even upgrade their NFTs for use in the game.

Dreams Quest Origins will launch initially as a mobile game, enabling players to have a fully immersive open world experience using a variety of phones or tablets. Users will be able to access their game assets either within the game or transfer them directly to their Web3 wallets. Further developments will be announced over the coming weeks.

About Dreams Quest

Dreams Quest is a games and entertainment company producing a variety of products to create an immersive gaming experience. Dreams Quest Origins is an RPG open world Web3 game providing users with a PVE quest-based immersive experience. It is also the first-ever game designed with a metaverse-based economy, designed on the core principle of Collect to Earn, where every in-game asset is a dynamic NFT which can be crafted, forged, upgraded and traded to enable players to unlock the value of their game assets.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DreamsQuestNFT

Discord: https://discord.gg/dreamsquest

Main website: www.dreams.quest

Disclaimer : There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. This is not an investment advice. Readers are encouraged to do there own research.

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Paulii

Company: Dreams Quest

Email: Paulii@Dreams.Quest

Country: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Website: https://dreams.quest/