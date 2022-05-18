Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade – Employee Share Purchase Plan

Oslo, 18 May 2022 - Employees of Adevinta ASA have on the 16 of May 2022 received a total of 27,706 gross Adevinta treasury shares. After withholding tax, a total of 16,326 shares were sold at a price of 59.75 NOK per share to cover tax responsibilities and the net number of shares to be transferred to the employees will be 11,380 shares. The net shares will be transferred to the participants in the coming days. This transaction is related to bonus matching shares given to employees who enrolled in the Employee Share Saving Plan for Q1 2020.

Part of the transaction included primary insiders in Adevinta ASA. The notifications of the transaction are attached to this press release in accordance with MAR regulation.

The purpose of Adevinta’s employee share purchase plan is to motivate and retain employees as well as to increase the interest in Adevinta’s results and performance through owning Adevinta shares. After two years of ownership, the company will allocate two bonus shares for every share bought during the first two quarterly enrolments in 2019. Thereafter, one bonus share for every share bought in connection with this offer. For more information on the Adevinta employee share saving plan please refer to the disclosure published 17 June 2019.

This information has been submitted in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act Section 5‑12.

-End-



IR contact

Marie de Scobiac

Head of Investor Relations

ir@adevinta.com

Anne-Sophie Jugean

Investor Relations Manager

+33 6 74 19 22 81

ir@adevinta.com





About Adevinta

Adevinta is a leading online classifieds specialist, operating digital marketplaces in 15 countries. The company provides technology-based services to connect buyers with sellers and to facilitate transactions, from real estate to motors, and consumer goods.



Adevinta’s portfolio spans more than 40 digital brands, covering one billion people and attracting approximately three billion average monthly visits. Leading brands include top-ranked leboncoin in France, Germany's leading classifieds sites mobile.de and eBay Kleinanzeigen, Marktplaats in the Netherlands, fotocasa and InfoJobs in Spain, Subito in Italy, and 50% of fast-growing OLX Brasil. Adevinta employs around 8,100 people committed to supporting users and customers daily. Find out more at Adevinta.com.

Attachments