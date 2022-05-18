BIC: May 18, 2022 SOCIÉTÉ BIC Annual General Meeting and Board of Directors

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
May 18, 2022 SOCIÉTÉ BIC Annual General Meeting
and Board of Directors
Appointment of Nikos Koumettis as Independent Director and Non-Executive Chair
Renewal of Gonzalve Bich as Director and Chief Executive Officer
Payment of 2.15 euros ordinary dividend per share
Clichy, France, May 18, 2022 – SOCIÉTÉ BIC's Annual General Meeting was held on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Paris, at the Cloud Business Center and was broadcasted live. A replay of the event and presentations are available on BIC's website. Chaired by John Glen, Chair of the Board, the meeting was also attended by Gonzalve Bich, Chief Executive Officer. All Board members also attended the meeting.
All the proposed resolutions were approved and included the following:
- approval of the Financial Statements for 2021;
- payment of a 2.15 euros ordinary dividend per share;
- appointment of Nikos Koumettis as Director;
- renewal of the mandates as Directors of Gonzalve Bich, Elizabeth Bastoni and Maëlys Castella;
- compensation elements to the Corporate Officers for the 2021 fiscal year;
- compensation policy of Corporate Officers for the 2022 fiscal year;
- authorization to be given to the Board of Directors to undertake operations relating to the shares of the Company (share buyback and cancellation);
- ratification to transfer the Company’s registered office;
- delegation of authority to be given to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital by issuing new ordinary shares, with preservation of Shareholders’ preferential rights of subscription;
- delegation of authority to be given to the Board of Directors to decide to increase the share capital by incorporation of reserves, profits or premiums.
The Board of Directors met after the Shareholders' Meeting and appointed Nikos Koumettis as non-Executive Chair of the Board and renewed the mandate of Chief Executive Officer of Gonzalve Bich. The Board also renewed the mandates of Elizabeth Bastoni as Chair of the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination, Governance and CSR Committee, as well as of Maëlys Castella as Chair of the Audit Committee.
--------------------------
Nikos Koumettis - Independent Non-Executive Chair
|
Gonzalve Bich – Director and Chief Executive Officer
|
Elizabeth Bastoni – Independent Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination, Governance and CSR Committee
|
Maëlys Castella – Independent Director and Chair of the Audit Committee, member of the Remuneration Committee
|
***
ABOUT BIC
A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox and more. In 2021, BIC Net Sales were 1,831.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris"," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.
CONTACT
|Sophie Palliez-Capian
VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement
+33 1 45 19 55 28
+ 33 87 89 3351
Sophie.palliez@bicworld.com
Michèle Ventura
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
+ 33 1 45 19 52 98
Michele.ventura@bicworld.com
|Albane de La Tour d’Artaise
Senior Manager, Institutional Press Relations
+ 33 1 45 19 51 51
+ 33 7 85 88 19 48
Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com
Isabelle de Segonzac
Image 7
+ 33 6 89 87 61 39
isegonzac@image7.fr
2022 AGENDA
ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED
|1st Half 2022 Results
|August 2, 2022
|3rd Quarter 2022 Results
|October 27, 2022
Attachment