Christina Brown Joins Associa Nevada South As Vice President Of Operations

Las Vegas, NV, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Nevada South (ANS), a leading provider of community management services in the Las Vegas, Henderson, and North Las Vegas area, is pleased to announce that Christina Brown AMS®, CMCA® has joined the company as Vice President of Operations. In this capacity, Mrs. Brown will assist with leadership of the branch’s offices, including oversight of budgets, fiscal management, and financial health. She will also play a key role in strategic and tactical planning and new business development.

Mrs. Brown comes to ANS with 16 years’ experience in all facets of the community management industry. This includes 11 years’ experience educating and mentoring future leaders. She most recently served as regional director with a provider of community management services, where she oversaw a team of 12 direct reports while managing a combined $1.2 million portfolio. Mrs. Brown previously managed up to 14 properties with a total of 5,000 units. This includes in-depth work with a broad range of developer-controlled, single-family home, and multi-use association communities.

“Christina Brown has extensive experience in the managed community industry and is well-versed in the unique requirements of our board members and homeowners throughout Southern Nevada,” said Tiffany Dessaints, CM, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa Nevada South president. “Christina brings a proven track record of retaining clients and employees and fully understands the importance of Five-Star customer service.”

