The Asian American Business Roundtable VII "New Majority 2022: The Opportunity for Building Allyship” One-Day Summit with the Nation's Top Diverse Business Leaders, June 3 in New York City

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asian American Business Roundtable (AABR) Summit VII will explore how communities of color can move beyond issues that divide and make allyship in diversity a critical component for the long-term success of business and society.



“New Majority 2022: The Opportunity for Building Allyship” picks up the next phase of the theme introduced in 2018 by the organizer, the Asian American Business Development Center (AABDC) – the emerging “majority of minorities” and its significance for businesses. The AABR summits each year draw hundreds of the nation's top forward-thinking AAPI, Latino, and Black corporate, business and community leaders, joined by diversity experts and advocates.

The 2022 one-day Summit takes place on Friday, June 3 at Asia Society, 725 Park Ave, New York, NY 10021, AABDC is partnering the event along with The Asian American Foundation(TAAF). and the summit is proudly sponsored by Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Colgate-Palmolive Company, PepsiCo, and Coca-Cola.

“After two difficult years, we are excited to again host AABR in person,” said John Wang, President, and Founder of AABDC. “What we learned during COVID was that minority communities are particularly vulnerable to the challenges of economic and social shutdowns, as well as to systemic racism that flares up during a period of mistrust and fear.”

“We also learned the value of supporting each other, whether by donating funds or healthcare resources or by banding together to disperse much-needed grants to the minority-owned small businesses that are the beating hearts of our neighborhoods,” said Mr. Wang, who was recently nominated by New York Governor Kathy Hochul to serve on the Empire State Development Board of Directors. Mr. Wang is the first Asian American to be nominated to the ESD board.

“Cultivating cross-racial allyship on matters of discrimination and hate is the only way we can truly create a stronger nation,” said Norman Chen, CEO of The Asian American Foundation (TAAF), which is the co-organizer of the AABR Summit. “When one community suffers, we are all worse off for it. The more we focus on supporting all communities of color through a unified front, the closer we will be to actualizing greater opportunity and prosperity for all people. For this reason, TAAF is proud to be a co-organizer of the Asian American Business Roundtable Summit and remains committed to building formal partnerships between AAPI organizations and organizations serving other communities of color.”

AABR VII is co-chaired by distinguished corporate leaders Ramon Laguarta, Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo; and Anne H. Chow, AT&T Business CEO, who will speak at the Summit. Renowned speaker, author, media personality and entrepreneur Dr. Randal Pinkett will be the Summit’s host. An expert on diversity, equity and inclusion, Dr. Pinkett is the co-founder, chairman and CEO of BCT Partners.

Panels featuring senior leaders from global brands, business organizations and diversity groups will discuss “Why Allyship Matters,” “Allyship in Business” and “Building Allyship.” Mr. Chen of TAAF, which has played a key role in galvanizing support to address anti-AAPI violence and other longstanding issues impacting AAPI communities, will share information about a new initiative to nurture allyship between communities of color. The Summit begins at 8:30 a.m. in New York City and concludes with an evening networking session.

For more information on tickets and participating in "New Majority 2022: The Opportunity for Building Allyship,” visit www.aabdc.com/aabr /212-966.0100 and use Promo Code “MAY20” to receive 20% off on tickets.

About the Asian American Business Development Center

The Asian American Business Development Center, Inc. is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization established in 1994. It assists Asian American businesses in strengthening their capacity to compete in the mainstream market, to expand business opportunities, and to promote recognition of Asian American businesses’ contributions to the general economy.

AABDC: www.aabdc.com

Outstanding 50 Awards: www.aabdc.com/outstanding50

AABR: www.aabdc.com/aabr

Contact AABDC: info@aabdc.com, 212-966-0100

About The Asian American Foundation (TAAF)

The Asian American Foundation (TAAF) is a convener, incubator, and funder committed to accelerating opportunity and prosperity for AAPI communities. TAAF supports advocates and organizations committed to AAPI causes so that together we can more effectively take action against hate and violence, and build the infrastructure needed to improve AAPI advocacy, power, and representation across American society. TAAF was founded to solve for the longstanding lack of investment and resources provided to AAPI communities and strive to be a catalyzing force for creating a permanent and irrevocable sense of belonging for the 23 million Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders living in the United States. For additional information about TAAF, please visit www.taaf.org .

PHOTOS ATTACHED:

Co-chairs: Anne H. Chow, AT&T Business CEO

Ramon Laguarta, Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo

Contact:

Jameel Barfield, Barfield Public Relations Inc

917-279-5321 / 917-620-1311

Barfieldmedia@gmail.com / www.Barfieldny.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/06f8ddb2-1b71-4c93-bf57-91a614a135de

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/43ddc979-d50a-41d3-81c7-816c1442df14