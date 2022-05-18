Bliss Opens Eco-Friendly Car Wash in the San Fernando Valley

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern California-based Bliss Car Wash today has opened its ninth eco-friendly car wash and its first in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles County. The new car wash, at 15650 Sherman Way, in Van Nuys, is the ninth open among its environmentally focused car washes. In keeping with his commitment, Bliss CEO and Founder Vahid David Delrahim donated a new freshwater well to the nonprofit Wells Bring Hope, as he does with each new eco-friendly car wash opening.



In a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new site, Delrahim presented Barbara Goldberg, the founder of Wells Bring Hope, with a check for $6,100, the amount needed to fund a new well, this time financing the first solar-powered apparatus for providing clean water to villages in Niger, the world’s poorest country. Delrahim has been working with the nonprofit for several years in its mission to bring safe water to rural villages in Niger, West Africa.

“We’re emboldened to be moving Bliss into the Valley,” said Delrahim. “We have seen that our method of operating a needed service, while treading lightly on the planet, is a winning proposition to customers. We operate with the pledge to make our communities, and the world in general, a greener and better place.”

Last month, in celebration of Earth Day, Bliss hosted an event with students from Ulysses S. Grant High School in Van Nuys that included a visit from a NASA scientist who spoke about climate, drought, and our roles in protecting the earth. The special session was arranged as a gift to the community, marking the opening of the new car wash in the neighborhood.

Delrahim also addressed the fact that home car washing may soon become prohibited during California’s extreme drought conditions. He said that the average person uses 100 gallons per car wash at home and is unlikely to capture and recycle the water. On the contrary, Bliss saves 55 gallons of water per car by recycling it.

He added that home car washing means that water, soap, contaminants, and chemicals, runoff driveways and into the local waterways, unfiltered. The reclamation system at Bliss captures soapy water in floor drains as it runs off cars and puts it through a filtration tank that removes chemicals and contaminants that have been washed off the cars. The water is then recycled.

The Bliss car washes use technology that continually monitors freshwater usage, keeping it down to approximately 24 gallons per car wash and using 70 percent reclaimed water. Bliss uses cleaning products that are biodegradable and utilizes low-energy consuming machinery.

About Bliss Car Wash

Bliss Car Wash offers premium unlimited wash memberships at a great value. We are a refreshing car wash experience because we ensure that your car is cleaned responsibly, using cleaning products that are biodegradable and safe for the environment. We are water warriors, so we fight to protect it at every turn and closely monitor our usage. For more information, visit www.blisscarwash.com.