RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) Announced Their Subsidiary, IOSoft Inc., Procures Two Corporate Accounts for Usage of Their Software Platform, ioSoft Suites

TULSA, OK, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) announced their subsidiary, IOSoft Inc., received two additional corporate agreements forusage of services from the ioSoft Suites software platform.



IOSoft management stated, “These agreements will incorporate usage of ioSoft LinkUP communication software as well as the adjudication and accelerated payment systems of the ioSoft Suites platform.”

ioSoft Suites: where expedited payment systems are now teamed with claims processing and adjudication, a multi-level communications system, and accurate data collect software systems.

IOSoft offers an integrated system pricing and payment of claims that enhances productivity, efficiency, and costs. The software solutions can be utilized individually or as a total claims and payment management system.

ioSoft LinkUP© is the ultimate communication interface that enables the plan participant to access their ID card, update enrollment and access their claim information 24/7 using their iPhone or Android. The Plan Administrator has 24/7 access through their tablet or laptop to review and approve enrollment or access the system data base as needed.

About IOSoft Inc.

IOSoft, since 2006, has provided proprietary software for medical billing, Healthcare claims adjudication, automotive warranty payments, and electronic payments between healthcare Payers and Providers, along with payment software platforms for corporations, government & institutional organizations. Since formation, IOSoft has been a third-party developer of software and provides IT support for the platforms developed.

The primary focus of IOSoft is in healthcare payment systems where IOSoft can provide unique payment technologies and leading-edge claim services, and software that can be integrated with legacy or existing systems of healthcare payers and providers such as, major health insurance carriers and third-party administrators. IOSoft provides targeted product offerings for healthcare providers, provider networks, physicians and hospitals, and clearinghouse companies.

April Financial Update

RJD Green management stated, “The internal revenue growth for RJD Green continues at a solid pace. April revenues were $406,992 with Net Operating Profit of 14.9% and EBITDTA of 17.9%. We feel the remainder of our fiscal year will have month over month growth, while we continue in our acquisition efforts.”

RJD Green, Inc.

The Company operates as a holding company with a focus of acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which owns IOSoft Inc., a company that provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers; Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and technologies; and Silex Holdings Division, which is focused in specialty construction and industrial services. The initial operations, Silex Interiors, fills a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex manufactures and installs granite and other counter tops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and DIY customer.

