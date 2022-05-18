English French

2022 Annual General Meeting

Bezons, France, May 18, 2022 - The Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Atos SE was held today at the Company's headquarters and chaired by Mr. Bertrand MEUNIER, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The General Meeting approved all the resolutions submitted to it and recommended by the Board of Directors, including:

the annual and consolidated financial statements for the financial year ending December 31, 2021, and the allocation of the net income for the year;

the compensation and benefits paid or granted in respect of the year 2021 to the former Chief Executive Officer, the Interim Chief Executive Officer, the Interim Deputy Chief Executive Officer, and the Chairman of the Board of Directors;

the remuneration policy for the Directors, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, and the Chief Executive Officer for the year 2022;

the ratification of the provisional appointment of Rodolphe BELMER as a member of the Board of Directors;

the renewal of the terms of office of Rodolphe BELMER, Valérie BERNIS and Vernon SANKEY as Directors;

the appointment of René PROGLIO, Astrid STANGE and Elizabeth TINKHAM as new Directors;

the appointment of Kat HOPKINS as Director representing employee shareholders; and the financial delegations to the Board of Directors.



The detailed results of the votes as well as the replay of the Annual General Meeting itself will be available on the Atos website (in the section Investors – Annual General Meeting: https://atos.net/en/investors/annual-general-meeting).

Evolution of the composition of the Board of Directors

Following the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors is now composed of the following 14 members: Bertrand MEUNIER (Chairman of the Board of Directors), Rodolphe BELMER (Chief Executive Officer), Vesela ASPARUHOVA, Vivek BADRINATH1, Valérie BERNIS*, Kat HOPKINS, Farès LOUIS, Aminata NIANE, Lynn PAINE*, Édouard PHILIPPE*, René PROGLIO*, Vernon SANKEY, Astrid STANGE* and Elizabeth TINKHAM*.

Thus, in accordance with the diversity policy adopted by the Board of Directors and the AFEP-MEDEF Code to which the Company refers, the proportion of independent directors is increasing to 64% (excluding employee directors and directors representing employee shareholders).

The Board of Directors, meeting after the General Meeting, decided, on the recommendation of the Nomination and Governance Committee, to modify the composition of its committees as follows

Audit Committee : Vivek BADRINATH (Chairman), René PROGLIO and Vernon SANKEY;

: Vivek BADRINATH (Chairman), René PROGLIO and Vernon SANKEY; Remuneration Committee : Valérie BERNIS (Chairman), Vesela ASPARUHOVA and Elizabeth TINKHAM;

: Valérie BERNIS (Chairman), Vesela ASPARUHOVA and Elizabeth TINKHAM; CSR Committee : Valérie BERNIS (Chairman), Farès LOUIS, Vernon SANKEY, and Astrid STANGE.





The composition of the Nominati on and Governance Committee remains unchanged:

Bertrand MEUNIER (Chairman), Lynn PAINE and Édouard PHILIPPE.





****

1 Independent directors.

