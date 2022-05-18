Emile Henry’s Deep Storage Bowl Garners Coveted Kitchen Innovation Award

New Castle, DE, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Emile Henry Deep Storage Bowl was awarded the 2022 Consumers' Choice Kitchen Innovation Award, an international award presented once a year for outstanding products from the kitchen and cooking equipment sectors. To scoop the prize, the Emile Henry Deep Storage Bowl was evaluated first by a jury of experts and then by a target group of consumers on functionality, innovation, product benefits, design, and material quality.

The Kitchen Innovation Award committee described the Deep Storage Bowl as “an elegant storage bowl that keeps fruit and vegetables fresh for a long time. The upper level made of cork serves as a fruit bowl and is water repellant and easy to clean while the lower level made of high-quality ceramics acts as a mini cellar. The ceramic body keeps light out to maintain a constant temperature and the three holes in the bottom prevent excess humidity from building up.”

Find out more about The Kitchen Innovation Award at https://kitcheninnovationaward.de/en/

The Deep Storage Bowl can be found at https://www.emilehenryusa.com/products/deep-storage-bowl?_pos=2&_sid=7783ae5e9&_ss=r

