Qlik Announces 2022 Global Transformation Awards

PHILADELPHIA, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik® today announced the winners of its annual Global Transformation Awards, recognizing customers who are leveraging Active Intelligence™ through Qlik for transformation and impact. The awards were presented by Qlik’s EVP, Global Partnerships and Chief of Staff to CEO Poornima Ramaswamy at QlikWorld, the company’s global customer and partner event. The winners represent a cross-section of organizations from various industries and NGOs that are leveraging Qlik to activate their data for outcomes.



“Data is the true transformation agent in today’s organizations and we’re proud to recognize these leaders’ efforts in activating their data for outcomes,” said Mike Capone, Qlik CEO. “These stories show the real-world impact any organization can realize when leveraging Qlik as a core of their strategies to turn raw data into value.”

The 2022 Qlik Global Transformation Award Winners:

Mayborn Group : For nearly sixty years, Mayborn Group's mission has been to become the world's most-loved baby company. As the parent group to the well-loved brand Tommee Tippee, the company has been solving real issues faced by parents the world over with inventive and innovative baby products that transform family life. The organization has been executing a digital transformation effort over the past few years and has accelerated its transition to Active Intelligence through the combined power of Qlik Data Integration, Qlik Cloud analytics and a global Data Literacy program. Mayborn Group has realized incredible efficiency gains and six-figure savings by consolidating systems and leveraging Qlik to drive its global analytics center of excellence strategy.





For nearly sixty years, Mayborn Group’s mission has been to become the world’s most-loved baby company. As the parent group to the well-loved brand Tommee Tippee, the company has been solving real issues faced by parents the world over with inventive and innovative baby products that transform family life. The organization has been executing a digital transformation effort over the past few years and has accelerated its transition to Active Intelligence through the combined power of Qlik Data Integration, Qlik Cloud analytics and a global Data Literacy program. Mayborn Group has realized incredible efficiency gains and six-figure savings by consolidating systems and leveraging Qlik to drive its global analytics center of excellence strategy. Siemens Healthineers: Siemens Healthineers is a leading medtech company committed to helping fight the world’s most threatening diseases. By constantly bringing breakthrough innovations to market, Siemens Healthineers helps healthcare professionals deliver high-quality care to make the best possible decisions – from quick, early diagnoses to the most effective treatments and follow-ups. Qlik is the foundation of its efforts to elevate the ability of everyone at Siemens Healthineers to leverage state-of-the-art technology for BI reporting and analytics. The organization is now enabling over 13,000 employees every year with Qlik, with hundreds of experienced citizen developers in the business spread out to over forty countries around the world. With the recent move to Qlik Sense® SaaS, Siemens Healthineers expects to accelerate their transformation strategy through the cloud while enabling team members with recent innovations such as Qlik AutoML™ and Qlik Application Automation®.

Tata Consultancy Services: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over fifty years. A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 592,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in forty-six countries. TCS has transformed their internal processes with an enterprise-wide deployment of over seven hundred Qlik dashboards across more than seventy groups to drive data democratization and bring the power of actionable insights into the hands of 20,000 decision makers, including the CXO level. With Qlik, TCS has realized incredible efficiency gains, with 80% faster availability of critical operational information, reduction of reporting development from months to weeks and 90% reduction in analytics related data storage requirements. Most recently, Qlik enabled tracking and proactive measures related to organization-wide COVID vaccination efforts for more than 400,000 employees, not only reducing disease spread but saving $2 million in people hours due to reduced leaves over a five-month period in 2021.



This year for the first time we are also proud to celebrate two NGOs doing truly impactful work leveraging Qlik Cloud.

Engage Together: Engage Together® is an organization focused on ending human trafficking and protecting vulnerable populations around the world. Created by the Alliance for Freedom, Restoration, and Justice® (AFRJ) and powered by Altus™, the organization offers a transformational community assessment and mapping tool, known as the Engage Together Project, for communities to strengthen insights, strategies, partnerships and resources to combat human trafficking. Working with partner Pomerol Partners, Qlik is delivering an analytics community assessment and mapping tool to enable community and state leaders across the United States to better understand and partner together on strategies and resource allocation to engage communities on minimizing trafficking risks, strengthening intervention efforts, and increasing care for all victims of labor and sex trafficking.



