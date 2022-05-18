Hatfield Schwartz Law Group LLC Adds Two Attorneys, Expands Workplace Investigation Practice

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hatfield Schwartz Law Group LLC, a women-owned boutique law firm headquartered in northern New Jersey, today announced two additions to its team: AnnMarie Harrison, Esq., and Bethany E. Valentine, Esq. This expansion allows the firm to maintain the highest standards of service to its clients while pursuing new avenues of development, such as its growing workplace investigation practice.



“We are highly confident that both AnnMarie and Bethany will quickly become instrumental in our practice on behalf of public and private sector clients in the areas of employment, labor, commercial and business law, education, and civil litigation,” said Stefani C Schwartz, senior managing partner of Hatfield Schwartz. “The necessity of sound policies, careful compliance with the law, and the ability to investigate any potential wrongdoing has never been clearer. That's why dedication to the protection of our clients is paramount to all of us, including AnnMarie and Bethany.”



Harrison joins the firm in the role of counsel, bringing with her decades of experience in civil and criminal litigation. She served as the career law clerk to the late Honorable Joel A. Pisano, U.S.D.J. of the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey. Harrison has also worked in insurance and personal injury defense firms, in the Office of the Federal Public Defender and in a firm specializing in affordable housing. Additionally, she spent fourteen years running her own legal practice. Harrison has served as an Adjunct Professor at both Montclair State University and Seton Hall University School of Law, where she taught an upper-level appellate advocacy course.



“Hatfield Schwartz could not be more excited about the benefits that AnnMarie’s skills, insights, and experience will bring to our clients,” said Kathryn V. Hatfield, who is also senior managing partner of the firm.



Valentine joins as an associate, building upon her work on behalf of public and private-sector entities. Valentine graduated from Seton Hall University School of Law in 2020, where she was vice president of the Women’s Law Forum. Since then, she has served as a clerk to The Honorable Christopher R. Kazlau, J.S.C. and has practiced law in the arenas of litigation and compliance.

ABOUT HATFIELD SCHWARTZ

Hatfield Schwartz Law Group is a women-owned law firm located in northern New Jersey with a practice centered on labor and employment law throughout the country. Founded by Stefani C Schwartz and Kathryn V. Hatfield in 2020, the firm provides dedicated, personal attention to each one of our valued clients. Hatfield Schwartz was created with the mission to focus on client issues and determine innovative solutions with an unparalleled level of quality. We develop proactive business solutions, assisting our clients with all of their legal needs. For more information, including how to contact us, please visit www.hatfieldschwartzlaw.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aed34076-d4ed-43ea-93ad-689cffa451fc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b7430dee-9a79-408a-9bf7-066687168059