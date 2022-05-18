Inspiring Employees and Fostering a Culture of Trust Will Propel the Discussion at the 2022 Toronto CIO Executive Leadership Summit on June 1

This superior in-person event will also feature a special presentation by eminent author Don Tapscott on the ‘trivergence’ of AI, blockchain and the Internet of Things and its impact on innovation

WESTPORT, Conn., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its 2022 Toronto CIO Executive Leadership Summit on June 1. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology and security leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, innovation, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that they face today – and into the future.



This highly engaging in-person event, which will take place at the Glen Abbey Golf Club in Oakville, ON, will bring together the foremost technology executives and industry experts from the Greater Toronto area who will share the bold and authentic leadership approaches they’ve taken to help inspire employees, foster a culture of trust and move the business forward. This event will also include a special presentation by critically acclaimed author Don Tapscott, who will share how the ‘trivergence’ of AI, blockchain and the Internet of Things is transforming everything from financial services to global supply chains.

“Macro-economic megatrends such as rising interest rates, supply-chain challenges, the War in Ukraine, the Great Resignation and the global energy crisis are having a dramatic impact on strategic planning by members of the senior leadership team,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO at HMG Strategy. “This has created an incredible opportunity for technology executives to lead boldly and authentically across the C-suite, through the line-of-business and into the boardroom to help enable the enterprise to achieve its goals.”

World-class technology executives and industry leaders speaking at the 2022 Toronto CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Mike Anderson , Chief Digital and Information Officer, Netskope

, Managing Partner, Causal Effects, Inc. Don Tapscott, Co-Founder & Executive Chairman, Blockchain Research Institute

Valued Partners for the 2022 Toronto CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Akamai, Automation Anywhere, BetterCloud, the CIO Association of Canada, Darktrace, Fortinet, Globant, Moveworks, Netskope, Nutanix, OpenText, OutSystems, Palo Alto Networks, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SentinelOne, SIM Toronto, Strata, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2022 Toronto CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2022 Financial Services CIO Executive Leadership Summit on June 9 at The Harvard Club in New York. This custom in-person event will bring together the elite global technology leaders and industry experts in the financial services industry who will share effective strategies for winning the global war for talent in financial services. The summit will also include a tabletop exercise for all attendees to brainstorm on leadership strategies that are working now and are being considered going forward.

Prominent technology leaders and industry experts speaking at the 2022 Financial Services CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Marianne Bachynski , CIO – Investments, AIG

, VP Digital Security & Risk, Mercuri Urval Michael Zanga, Managing Director, Global Head of Technology, Cyber, Data and Change Risk, Barclays

Valued Partners for the 2022 Financial Services CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Adobe, Akamai, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Fortinet, Genesys Works, Globant, Nutanix, OutSystems, Palo Alto Networks, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, Spectrum Enterprise, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2022 Financial Services CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG STRATEGY WEBINARS and ROUNDTABLES

HMG Strategy will be hosting a webinar on May 25th at 11 am ET entitled ‘Accelerate Time to Value with a Modern Data Integration Approach.’ The discussion will focus on fresh opportunities for leveraging data for business value along with key trends that are shaping the data integration market.

Featured speakers for the event are Daniel Howard of Bloor Research and Saurabh Dutta of Impetus Technologies. The webinar will be moderated by Tom Hoffman, VP of Research at HMG Strategy.

To learn more about the webinar and to register for the event, click here.

To learn about all of HMG Strategy’s Upcoming CIO & CISO Summits, click here .

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 400,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

