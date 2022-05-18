Shift5 Selected as SC Media Excellence Award Finalist

Arlington, VA, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shift5, the OT cybersecurity company that defends military platforms and critical transportation systems from cyberattacks, today announced that the company has been recognized as an Excellence Award Finalist in the Most Promising Early-Stage Startup category for the 2022 SC Awards. Now in its 25th year, SC Awards are cybersecurity’s most prestigious and competitive program. Finalists are recognized for outstanding solutions, organizations, and people driving innovation and success in information security.

“Shift5 and other Excellence award finalists reflect astonishing levels of innovation across the information security industry, and underscore vendor resilience and responsiveness to a rapidly evolving threat landscape,” said Jill Aitoro, Senior Vice President of Content Strategy at CyberRisk Alliance. “We are so proud to recognize leading products, people and companies through a trusted program that continues to attract both new entrants and industry mainstays that come back year after year.”

“Shift5 is solving a hard problem in OT cybersecurity that was solved decades ago in the IT world,” said Josh Lospinoso, CEO and co-founder, Shift5. “Fleet vehicles like planes, trains, and weapon systems lack visibility into their onboard OT networks. We bring modern cybersecurity principles to rail, aviation, and defense by providing observability into serial networks, allowing operators to detect anomalies, hunt for threats, and receive alerts on anomalies so they can take action to mitigate threats. We believe multi-million dollar planes, trains, and tanks should have as much visibility and cybersecurity capabilities as a modern laptop, and we’re honored that SC Media has recognized our efforts to bring cybersecurity innovation to the cyber-physical world.”

The 2022 SC Awards were judged by a world-class panel of industry leaders, from sectors including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, consulting, and education, among others.

Winners will be announced during SC Awards week, scheduled to begin on August 22, 2022. A Meet the Winners networking reception celebration will take place during InfoSec World 2022, September 27th in Orlando, Florida.

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity Community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA’s brands include SC Media, SecurityWeekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, and the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative. Click here to learn more.

About Shift5

Shift5 is the OT cybersecurity company that protects the world’s transportation infrastructure and weapons systems from cyberattacks. Created by founding members of the U.S. Army Cyber Command who pioneered modern weapons system cyber assessments, Shift5 defends military platforms and commercial transportation systems against malicious actors and operational failures. Customers rely on Shift5 to detect threats and maintain the resilience of a wide variety of operational technology systems, including aviation, rail and metro, defense, helicopters, and other heavy fleet machinery. For more information, visit https://shift5.io.