State Employees Combined Campaign Receives SECU Foundation Grant to Enhance Communications Platform

RALEIGH, N.C., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SECU Foundation has renewed its support for the North Carolina State Employees Combined Campaign (NC SECC), providing up to $45,000 over the next two years to help cover costs associated with SECC’s communications platform. The funding will help advance the development of SECC’s tangible Giving Guide with digital platforms, website redesign, and curation of video and social media campaigns under the direction of their Campaign Administrator, EarthShare NC.



The NC SECC is a workplace giving program that offers state personnel a convenient, efficient, and trusted way to support charities. The program is the only authorized fundraising campaign permitted to solicit charitable contributions in the state’s workplace.

“We have been supporting the NC SECC for many years to help keep campaign costs low and ensure that contributions from state employees are dedicated to serving North Carolinians through the charities of their choice,” remarked Laura Culverhouse, SECU Foundation, Director of Program Administration. “The digital platform has become an important element in the growth and success of any organization in today’s world – the Foundation’s funding will strengthen SECC’s online and social media presence to help increase contributions and make an even greater difference in our state.”

“SECU Foundation’s support has been critical to transforming the State Employees Combined Campaign into a dynamic and engaging platform for 130,000 state employees to be philanthropists in their community. Thank you for your investment in all the needs of our state!” said Heather Beard, EarthShare NC Executive Director.

About SECU and the SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 84 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the U.S. with over $51 billion in assets and serves over 2.6 million members through 274 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $216 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

Contact: Jama Campbell, Executive Director

Office: 919-839-5562 | secufoundation@ncsecu.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3f83c354-b543-4824-8867-e00bb0972397