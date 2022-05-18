Salarius Pharmaceuticals to Present at H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

HOUSTON, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing potential new medicines for patients with sarcomas, pediatric cancers, and other solid and hematological cancers, today announced that David Arthur, CEO of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, will be virtually presenting at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference being held on May 23-26, 2022.



The presentation will provide an overview of recent business and corporate achievements at Salarius as well as discuss upcoming milestones with the Company’s lead assets, seclidemstat and SP-3164.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Event: H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Date & Time: On demand, beginning 7.00 a.m. ET, Tuesday May 24, 2022

Webcast Link: Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Presentation

A replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days at the link above or by visiting www.salariuspharma.com. Registered investors will be able to schedule a one-on-one meeting via the conference portal.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cancer therapies for patients in need of new treatment options. Salarius’ product portfolio includes seclidemstat (SP-2577), the company’s lead clinical candidate, which is being studied as a potential treatment for pediatric cancers, sarcomas, and other cancers with limited treatment options, and SP-3164, an oral small molecule protein degrader. Seclidemstat is currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma and select additional sarcomas that share a similar biology to Ewing sarcoma, also referred to as Ewing-related or FET-rearranged sarcomas. Seclidemstat has received Fast Track Designation, Orphan Drug Designation, and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for Ewing sarcoma from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Salarius is also exploring seclidemstat’s potential in several cancers with high unmet medical need, with a second Phase 1/2 clinical study in hematologic cancers, initiated by MD Anderson Cancer Center. Salarius has received financial support from the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation to advance the Ewing sarcoma clinical program and was also a recipient of a Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). For more information, please visit salariuspharma.com or follow Salarius on Twitter and LinkedIn.

