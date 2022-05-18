PetIQ, Inc. Appoints Accomplished Retail Operations Executive, John Pearson, to Senior Vice President, Head of Services Division

EAGLE, Idaho, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetIQ, Inc. (“PetIQ” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PETQ), a leading pet medication and wellness company, today announced the appointment of accomplished retail operations executive, John Pearson, to Senior Vice President, Head of Services Division, reporting to Michael Smith, President and Chief Operating Officer, effective today. Pearson will be responsible for managing all aspects of PetIQ’s Services Division, including strategy and operations to fuel future growth in revenue and profitability.



Cord Christensen, Chairman and CEO commented, “On behalf of the Board of Directors and management team, I’d like to welcome John to the PetIQ family. John joins us with a very strong track record in consumer retail working across multiple product categories in key leadership roles having spent much of his career helping to fuel growth at the world’s largest retailer. He joins us at an important time as we look to further enhance and optimize our Services segment to reach more pet parents and their pets with our affordable and convenient access to pet health and wellness products and services. We look forward to him building on our strong foundation to help accelerate our growth and profitability over the next several years.”

Pearson stated, “I am thrilled to join Cord, Michael and the entire PetIQ team. I believe we have a strong runway for growth as we reach more underserved pets nationwide with PetIQ’s complementary service and product offering. I look forward to leveraging my experience in consumer retail operations to help the Company deliver on the strategic initiatives in the Services Division.”

Pearson joins PetIQ from Good2Go Stores, a multi-state convenience store chain, where he served as President and Chief Executive Officer from March 2020 to May 2022. Under his leadership Good2Go Stores, he added 19 locations and grew revenue 85% while delivering on strategic initiatives including site selection optimization, enhanced SOPs, floor plans and planograms, as well as building the Rewards2Go program. Previously, Pearson spent over ten years at Walmart Inc. in various leadership roles. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Finance from Brigham Young University and a master's degree in Business from the University of Arkansas.

About PetIQ

PetIQ is a leading pet medication and wellness company delivering a smarter way for pet parents to help their pets live their best lives through convenient access to affordable veterinary products and services. The company engages with customers through more than 60,000 points of distribution across retail and e-commerce channels with its branded and distributed medications, which is further supported by its own world-class medications manufacturing facility in Omaha, Nebraska. The company’s national service platform, VIP Petcare, operates in over 2,900 retail partner locations in 42 states providing cost effective and convenient veterinary wellness services. PetIQ believes that pets are an important part of the family and deserve the best products and care we can give them.

Contact: Investor.relations@petiq.com or 208.513.1513

