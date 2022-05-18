ABOG Welcomes New Assistant Executive Director of Assessment, Barbara Hoffman, MD

Dallas, TX, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) recently welcomed Barbara Hoffman, MD, as Assistant Executive Director of Assessment, effective May 1.

In this role, Dr. Hoffman will assist with the oversight of content development of certification processes for the OB GYN specialty and subspecialties at ABOG.

“ABOG is happy to welcome Dr. Hoffman to our staff. She will build on the advances in test development and assessment to continue to enhance our processes and testing for the future. Dr. Hoffman is a gifted educator and accomplished editor, and it’s an honor to work alongside her,” said Dr. George Wendel, ABOG Executive Director.

Dr. Hoffman brings more than three decades of experience in the field of obstetrics and gynecology. She is currently a generalist in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, where she is also a holder of the Distinguished Professorship on behalf of F. Gary Cunningham.

Dr. Hoffman has been part of the ABOG MOC Gynecology Committee for nearly a decade, and an examiner for the ABOG Certifying Exam for over a decade. She is also an editor of Williams Obstetrics, 26th Edition and Williams Gynecology, 4th Edition.

“I recognize the long legacy of ABOG in certifying physicians in our specialty and in promoting life-long learning,” said Dr. Hoffman. “I am truly looking forward to being a member of this highly effective, innovative, and professional organization.”



About ABOG

The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) is an independent, non-profit organization that certifies obstetricians and gynecologists in the United States. Founded in 1927, ABOG is one of 24 specialty Boards recognized by the American Board of Medical Specialties. Based in Dallas, ABOG serves candidates and diplomates in the United States and Canada in the specialty of obstetrics and gynecology, plus several subspecialties, including Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility; Maternal-Fetal Medicine; Gynecologic Oncology; Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery; and Complex Family Planning.

# # #