Serenity Oaks Addiction Treatment Center Joins in Mental Health Awareness Month

Fort Lauderdale, FL - Although it is not often talked about, mental illness accounts for several of the top causes of disability in the United States. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, in the US, nearly one in five (approximately 53 million) adults over the age of 18 live with some degree of mental illness, while Johns Hopkins rates this number closer to one in four, with young adults showing the highest prevalence of mental health challenges. Under half of this population received mental health resources like therapy, counseling, or doctor-prescribed medication, leaving a huge number of people suffering from mental illness without proper support and care.

The reasons many people do not seek help include experiencing feelings of shame or embarrassment for being unable to control their own impulses or behaviors, not having mental health care resources available to them or not knowing how to access them, and feeling a stigma around asking for help, or finding that issues like social phobia or lack of personal care prevent them from reaching out. There can also be a lack of crisis care, suicide prevention initiatives, and behavioral health care, especially in rural communities.

Oftentimes people suffering from mental health issues will turn to substances like drugs and alcohol to help manage the symptoms and discomfort they are experiencing. They may even develop a substance use disorder (addiction) along with their mental illness. When substance abuse and mental health disorders cooccur it's called a dual diagnosis and it requires specialized treatment to address both conditions together.

Oftentimes, loved ones will not understand another’s mental illness, or may not know what to do to help. For this reason, mental health providers and wellness centers across the US are celebrating Mental Health Awareness Month to promote understanding of mental health disorders and how to access effective treatment.

Mental Health Awareness Month occurs every year during the month of May as a national movement to raise awareness about mental health through social media engagement, videos, blog posts, national events, and the sharing of personal stories. The 2022 theme is “Together for Mental Health”, with the goal of educating the public on the topic of mental illness (especially since the COVID 19 pandemic), supporting those with mental health issues, fighting the stigmas attached to mental health issues, and advocating for policies that support mental health providers, the people living with these mental health issues and their families, loved ones, and caregivers.

Some of the ways people are getting involved in the Mental Health Awareness Month in the US include fundraising activities such as walkathons, taking pledges to be “stigma free” (vowing to avoid making judgments or viewing a person in a negative way just because they have a mental illness), working to expand access to resources in the community, working to improve access to rural health care for mental illness, providing education on the nuances of mental illness, attending mental health month conventions and awareness events, and sharing personal stories about mental health challenges to help others feel less alone.

Serenity Oaks Wellness Center and Addiction Treatment Clinic in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has been publishing articles related to mental health issues and substance use disorders on their blog in order to help raise awareness of the issues that may arise from undiagnosed and untreated mental health conditions like bipolar disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, major depression, schizophrenia, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

As this facility is licensed to treat the combination of addiction and mental health issues through dual diagnosis treatment, all care providers are well-versed in trauma-informed care, with treatment focused on simultaneously treating both concerns at the same time to achieve the best possible outcome, helping clients reach their recovery goals and attain long-lasting recovery, while finding new, healthy ways to integrate behavioral health protocols into their lives and manage their mental health disorders, including ongoing therapy, counseling, peer support, and prescription psychiatric medication if needed.

When surrounded by a supportive community, people who are dealing with mental health issues are much more likely to live a healthy, balanced life. If facilities such as Serenity Oaks treatment center continue to join mental health month to raise mental illness awareness and provide education, therapy, counseling, and other help for those dealing with mental health issues within themselves or in their community, the American public will be more likely to become that community health support system, replacing stigma and fear with the loving support and proper care that is needed.

