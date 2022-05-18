Sesame Seeds Market Size to Expand Significantly USD 7.9 billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

Newark, NJ, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, The global sesame seeds market is expected to grow from USD 6.6 billion in 2019 to USD 7.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period 2020-2027. Asia-Pacific is the largest producer of sesame seeds across the globe. India, China, and Myanmar are the major producers in the region. The health benefits of sesame seeds and its increasing use as an ingredient in processed and ready-to-eat food products is expected to drive the demand for the product in North America and Europe. The Asia-Pacific region is the largest consumer of sesame seeds with a saturated market and is increasing its popularity across the globe. With the cosmetic industry being dominant in Europe and North America, the demand for sesame seeds is expected to increase in these regions.

Some of the leading players include Selet Hulling PLC, SHYAM INDUSTRIES, Dhaval Agri Exports, SARVODAY NATURAL, Dipasa USA, Inc., ETICO, Fuerst Day Lawson, Accura Group, SunOpta, and Bishnoi trading corporation.

This study delivers a comprehensive analysis of product, application, seed form, and regions. On the basis of the product, the market can be divided into white, brown, and black. The white seeds segment is expected to dominate the market share due to its widespread consumption in the Asia-Pacific region. On the basis of application, the market can be divided into bakery and confectionary, medicines, cosmetics, pet food, and others. The seeds are widely used to make processed food items, bakery snacks, and confectionery items. It is also extensively used in cosmetics industry due to its impressive skin benefits. On the basis of the form of seed, the market can be divided into raw seed and processed seed. The processed seed segment can be further divided into paste, oils, and meal. The meal is used for feeding livestock as it has high protein content. The paste made from processed seeds has good nutritional value with Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids. The use of raw seeds in baked snacks and other food products is increasing its demand across the globe.

The use of sesame seeds as ingredients for its health benefits like improved digestion, low cholesterol, improved blood pressure, and reduction in hypertension is expected to drive the growth of the market. The widespread application of the seeds has contributed to the growth of the market. Its anti-oxidant properties facilitate its use in the pharmaceutical sector; its anti-bacterial and skin-nourishing features makes it a vital component in cosmetic products and massage oils. The rise in income levels of people is leading to changes in preferences towards organic and healthy food products fueling the growth of the market.

