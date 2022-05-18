Netcompany - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

Company announcement

18 May 2022

Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

On 5 May 2022, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 50m and a maximum of 200,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of meeting Netcompany’s future commitments under its LTIP programmes (RSU). The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 30 June 2022.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 12 May 2022 to 18 May 2022:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 12-05-2022 9,100 362.37 3,297,567 13-05-2022 - - - 16-05-2022 4,000 378.62 1,514,480 17-05-2022 3,000 391.53 1,174,590 18-05-2022 4,000 375.80 1,503,200 Accumulated for the period 20,100 - 7,489,837 Accumulated under the programme 57,800 - 21,356,519

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions and vesting of RSU’s, Netcompany owns a total of 783,802 treasury shares corresponding to 1.57% of the total share capital.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact

Netcompany Group A/S

Thomas Johansen, CFO

Tine Kosmider Boye, General Counsel

+45 51 19 32 24

+45 24 91 75 33

