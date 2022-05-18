APAC Cosmetic Preservatives Market to hit USD 860 Million by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



APAC cosmetic preservatives market value is expected to surpass USD 860 million by 2028, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Increasing consumption of haircare products owing to increased spending on personal appearance will drive the market demand.

Increasing consumer awareness and inclination towards cosmetic preservatives may positively influence the product demand. The presence of several natural raw material suppliers in the region has led to the increasing production of natural preservatives. Natural preservatives utilization in several end-user products including skincare and haircare will contribute to industry growth. Hydroxyacetophenone is used as a synthetic antioxidant and skin conditioning ingredient. Rising awareness of men's grooming, specifically among the youth is projected to boost the APAC cosmetic preservatives market landscape.

Cosmetic preservatives act as an antimicrobial agent that helps to prevent the growth of molds, yeasts, and bacteria in hair care products. Behentrimonium Chloride, Ethylhexylglycerin, Caprylyl Glycol, Sorbic Acid, Potassium Citrate, and Benzyl Alcohol are among the most popular preservatives used in hair care products. They are used in shampoos, conditioners, and serums. They possess deodorizing properties, maintain the PH level, retain moisture, and offer stability, appearance, and texture that help to extend the shelf life of products.

Some major findings of the APAC cosmetic preservatives market report include:

Shifting trends toward personalized beauty products supported by high investment in research to develop specialized goods will fuel the industry expansion.

Rising demand for multifunctional cosmetic products which offer both skin protection and hydration has led to a growing cosmetics sector which will have a positive impact on industry revenue.

Increasing awareness for maintaining personal hygiene to prevent the spread of viruses may stimulate toiletries demand.

Benzoic acid segment exceeded USD 55 million in 2021 with a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast timeframe owing to its rapidly increasing utilization in cosmetic industries.

Fragrance & perfumes segment is projected to cross USD 40 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.5%.

Increasing demand for quality ingredients in hair care products is likely to propel market trends.

APAC cosmetic preservatives market from ethylhexylglycerin segment surpassed USD 20 million in 2021. Ethylhexylglycerin is a multifunctional biodegradable cosmetic preservative derived from vegetable glycerin. It is an excellent substitute for parabens and thus used as an active component in deodorants boosting the anti-microbial performance of other ingredients to protect it from spoilage.

APAC cosmetic preservatives market from hair care segment exceeded USD 122 million in 2021. Increasing demand for high-quality cosmetic preservative solutions that protect & nourish hair along with an increased shelf of products is likely to foster market demand. Industry players are rapidly introducing chemical-free, organic, and no paraben shampoo solutions that utilize natural preservatives. Furthermore, this also helps industry players to effectively market their products using taglines such as natural and sustainable. Natural preservatives in haircare solutions protect the product from susceptibilities such as water, oxidation, and prolonged exposure to air which is anticipated to boost the market share.

Japan cosmetic preservatives market is set to reach USD 150 million by 2028. The availability of abundant raw material and expansion in the dairy industry will fuel the regional market progression. The presence of many food manufacturers coupled with easy storage and transportation facility owing to integrated networks will further accelerate regional market growth.

The APAC market share is moderately fragmented with the presence of multinational corporations and growing regional manufacturers such as Ashland, Lonza, Akema Fine Chemicals, The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Chemipol, Clariant AG, Sharon Laboratories, Gujarat Organics Limited, and Symrise AG.

