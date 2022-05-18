HACU’s premier national conference on Hispanic higher education to take place in person, Oct. 8-10, 2022, in San Diego

SAN ANTONIO, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities has announced its 36th Annual Conference, to be held at the Manchester Grand Hyatt, San Diego, Oct. 8-10, 2022, along with its pre- and post-conference events. This Annual Conference will be a return to the in-person, on-site schedule of events of previous years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.



More than 50 workshops offered under six tracks on the theme “Championing Hispanic Higher Education Success: Rebuilding a More Resilient and Inclusive America,” will feature some of the best and most promising practices in the education of Hispanics and at Hispanic-Serving Institutions.

For a complete agenda and list of workshops, click here.

HACU’s premier conference on Hispanic higher education will feature its regular lineup of events, including an exhibit hall; an opening plenary with Antonio R. Flores, president, and CEO, who will deliver the State of HACU Address; an International Plenary on the topic of “Resilience, Recovery, and Retooling in Post-Pandemic Higher Education: Lessons Learned and Applied in Diverse International Settings”; and a Town Hall on “The Synergies of HSIs and Latino/as in Clean Energies: Making America the Powerhouse of the World’s Economic Prosperity.”

The ¡Adelante! Leadership Institute (student track), offered for undergraduate students in conjunction with the conference, will be held Oct. 8-10. Students can apply to be sponsored to attend the conference through HACU’s Leadership in Residence Program through the deadline of July 1, 2022.

Pre-conference events on Oct. 8 will include the 21st Latino Higher Education Leadership Institute, “Fostering Culturally Competent Leadership,” and the Eighth PreK-12/Higher Education Collaboration Symposium, “Engaging Communities, Engaging Families.” The post-conference 11th Annual Deans’ Forum on Hispanic Higher Education, “Building a Culture of Inclusiveness, Respect, and Tolerance,” will take place on Oct. 11.

Registration for HACU’s 36th Annual Conference is available online at hacu.net.

Advertising, Exhibitor, and Sponsorship opportunities are available.

Special thanks to all 36th Annual Conference sponsors and partners.

The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities, founded in 1986, represents more than 500 colleges and universities in the United States, Latin America, Spain, and school districts throughout the U.S. HACU is the only national association representing existing and emerging Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs). The Association’s headquarters is in San Antonio, Texas, with regional offices in Washington, D.C, and Sacramento, California.

