POS Terminal Market is Expected to Surpass a Valuation of US$ 73.7 Bn by the End of 2022 | POS Terminal Analysis, Development, Revenue, Future Growth and Forecast

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the POS terminal industry analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the demand registered in the market will grow at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2022-2032.



The report also forecasts that the market will surpass a valuation of ~US$ 73.7 Bn by the end of 2022. As per FMI, growing demand for the Near-Field Communication (NFC) technologies has positively increased the demand for POS terminals systems. POS terminal systems have become significant in process of payments and making business tasks automated.

The use of wireless POS terminal devices helps streamlining payment processes and gives staff the flexibility to conduct transactions anywhere. However, challenges involved in the cashless payments include digital literacy, affordable gadgets, low trust in mobile wallets, and fraud risk.

Healthcare, retail, and restaurants, are the primary sectors using POS terminal devices to manage payments easily. Due to the digital transformation, the POS terminal is transforming the market gradually. Moreover, instant receipts, convenience to use, going cashless, fewer chances of transaction failures or cancellations are the major advantages of POS terminal from customer’s standpoint.

List of Key Players Covered in POS Terminal Market are:

Cisco Systems, Inc

Emerge Mobile (Pty) Ltd.

Equinox Payments, LLC

Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P.

Ingenico S.A.

iVeri Payment Technologies (Pty) Ltd

Micros Systems, Inc.

Miura Systems Ltd.

NCE Corporation

NCR Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

PAX Technology Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Vectron Systems

VeriFone Systems, Inc.

Wincor Nixdorf International

Yoco Technologies (Pty) Ltd

Key Takeaways: POS Terminal Market

By component, POS terminal devices segment is anticipated to account for the leading share of 61.0% in the global demand for POS terminal in 2032.

in the global demand for POS terminal in 2032. By type, fixed POS segment is expected to dominant the market with the share of 84.3% in 2032 in the global POS terminal market.

in 2032 in the global POS terminal market. By application, the adoption of POS terminal in healthcare sector is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% between 2022 & 2032, while retail segment is currently dominating the market share.

between 2022 & 2032, while retail segment is currently dominating the market share. North America is expected to lead the market followed by Europe in 2022. Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing region between 2022 & 2032.

The market in India is expected to progress at a CAGR of 16.0% through 2032.

through 2032. In France, sales are expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period.

“Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, sectors like retail, healthcare, and other industries inclined towards adopting cashless payments. This further encouraged the POS terminal vendors to increase the production to meet the growing demand worldwide,” says FMI analyst.

Adoption of Contactless Payments is Spurring the Growth of POS Terminal Market

Customers can make contactless payments by simply waving their cellphones across payment readers. Making a contactless payment is easier and more convenient in comparison to card payments. As, it is both faster and more secure than PIN technology since it instantaneously delivers encrypted data to the point-of-sale gadget.

Contactless payments are made possible by NFC and EMV technology, which uses radio frequency to allow a smartphone and wireless cards to connect with a payment reader when they are in close proximity. Contactless payments offered by Apple, Samsung, and Google are extremely safe since they are protected against fraud by numerous layers of protection.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, users are increasingly opting for contactless payments as notes and cards can spread the virus at the time of shopping. This is further boosting the adoption of contactless payments, which in turn is driving the market growth.

Security Challenges Posed by POS Systems Hindering the POS Terminal Market Growth

Point-of-Sale (PoS) data breaches by cyber criminals majorly attack to steal customers’ personally identifiable information (PII) such as credit card information, birth dates, government ID numbers, home addresses, medical records, phone numbers, financial information, email addresses, logins, passwords, and other personal information.

Prevention of sensitive and confidential information leak of consumers possess a huge challenge for POS systems, restraining the growth of market.

More Valuable Insights on POS Terminal Market

FMI’s report on the POS terminal industry research is segmented into four major sections – by component (POS terminal devices, POS software, (cloud-based, on-premises,) and services (consulting services, integration & implementation, and support & maintenance)), type (fixed POS and portable/mobile POS), application (restaurants, hospitality, healthcare, retail, warehouse/distribution, entertainment, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America), to help readers understand and evaluate lucrative opportunities in the POS terminal demand outlook.

Detailed Table of Content:

Preface Market Introduction Market Segmentation Key Research Objectives

Executive Summary - Global POS Terminal Market

Market Overview Market Definition Macro-economic Factors World GDP Indicator – For Top Economies Global ICT Spending (US$ Mn) Market Factor Analysis Forecast Factors Ecosystem/ Value Chain Analysis Market Dynamics (Growth Influencers) Drivers Restraints Opportunities Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints Market Opportunity Assessment– by Region (North America/ Europe/ Asia Pacific/ Middle East and Africa/ South America) By Component By Type By Application Competitive Scenario and Trends POS Terminal Market Concentration Rate List of Emerging, Prominent and Leading Players Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansions Use Cases on POS Terminals Analysis of POS Terminal, By Device Type Fixed POS Mobile POS Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on POS Terminal Market Pre COVID-19 Growth Analysis (2017-2019) Short Term and Long Term Impact on the Market Pricing Model Analysis Market Outlook

Global POS Terminal Market Analysis and Forecast Market Revenue Analysis (US$ Mn), 2017-2032 Historic Growth Trends, 2017-2021 Current & Future Forecast Trends, 2022-2032

Global POS Terminal Market Analysis, by Component Key Finding & Trends Historic Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis, by Component, 2017-2021 Current & Future (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Component, 2022-2032 POS Terminal Devices POS Software Cloud-based On-Premises Services Consulting Services Integration & Implementation Support & Maintenance







TOC Continued…

