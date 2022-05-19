Corbion published agenda for EGM

English Dutch

Corbion has published its agenda for the upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) to be held on 5 July 2022.

The sole agenda item is the reappointment of Mr. Steen Riisgaard as member of the Supervisory Board. This reappointment was mistakenly omitted on the agenda for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) which was held on 18 May 2022.

The full EGM agenda together with explanatory notes is available on Corbion's website under Investor relations --> Shareholder information --> Shareholder meetings.

