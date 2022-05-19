OTA Insight Launches the Overview Homepage; an Industry-First Commercial Hub for Hoteliers to Plan, Monitor and Execute on Key Decisions

LONDON, England, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTA Insight, the global leader in cloud-based hospitality business intelligence, announced today the launch of the Overview, the only solution on the hotel market that consolidates and tracks key commercial metrics in one singular view. The Overview delivers an actionable snapshot of overall performance, including: distribution health per channel, price competitiveness, events and holidays, market demand, OTB data vs. market, pick-up, ADR, and revenue. Additionally, the Overview provides a customisable alert feed of relevant metrics for commercial teams to drive team efficiency and performance.

Hotel commercial teams have all felt the impact of the pandemic first-hand. Rising costs, fewer workers and increased competition have pushed the industry to adopt new technologies that help drive commercial growth. In shifting market conditions, accurate data is needed to face the challenges of tomorrow. However, analysing hotel performance can be time-consuming, leaving little time for strategic initiatives and decision-making.

It has also become clear that revenue management, marketing, sales and distribution teams can no longer work independently of each other. The pandemic has broken down silos that previously separated business units. With staff required to do more with less, all commercial teams must pull in the same direction and collaborate across shared data points to inform strategy. Now with the Overview, hoteliers can quickly and easily react, adjust and regain forward momentum in today's fast-paced market landscape.

The Overview gives you all the data needed in one single platform and helps save time with:

Commercial metrics at a glance - dynamic platform tracks key insights into revenue, distribution and market performance.

at a glance - dynamic platform tracks key insights into revenue, distribution and market performance. Alert feed - keeps teams on top of important changes, enabling them to spot and act on opportunities more efficiently and effectively.

- keeps teams on top of important changes, enabling them to spot and act on opportunities more efficiently and effectively. Personalised settings - flexible settings, with customised alerts.

- flexible settings, with customised alerts. Collaborate with ease - improve operational efficiency by sharing insights across teams. The Overview provides snapshots of performance to make it easy to align teams with key data points.

- improve operational efficiency by sharing insights across teams. The Overview provides snapshots of performance to make it easy to align teams with key data points. Organise your work - dynamic lists help track important days and add notes for reminders.

"We've heard loud and clear from our hotel partners that they no longer have the time and resources to stay on top of their commercial strategy. That's why we created the Overview, featuring a unique set of features specifically designed to streamline a hotel's commercial function," said Nadine Böttcher, Head of Innovation at OTA Insight. "I'm thrilled to bring the Overview to market. As demand rebounds and competition increases, a data-driven commercial strategy is the key pillar to healthy and profitable growth, and we believe the Overview is a key part of this mix."

The Overview is included free for Rate Insight subscriptions and most combinations of product subscriptions. The Overview ties key insights of each product together, consolidating all information in a dynamic platform to guide users to quickly take appropriate action when and where it is needed.

"The Overview is a quick and easy way to start my day with a snapshot of the most important items. I am able to set key dates and action alert items right away. It also brings together the metrics I need into one place, so I no longer spend so much time moving back and forth between systems," said Jonathan Cachan, Director of Strategic Development at Astotel. "The Overview brings so much more efficiency into all the roles within hotels; whether you are in revenue, sales, marketing, operations or even in a position where you just need a bird's eye view of business."

