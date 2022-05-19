Virtual Private Network Market to Set a Steady Growth of USD 70.88 billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

Newark, NJ, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, The global virtual private network market is projected to grow from USD 20.89 billion in 2019 to USD 70.88 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period 2020-2027. North America, as a region, holds the largest share of the market. The cyberattacks in the area have been increasing over the years. Majority of the organizations are victim of such attack, which is why the demand for security networks like VPN are going up. However, Asia-Pacific is another reason projected to grow at the highest CAGR. The recent increase in the use of the internet, demand for mobile phones, digitalization of significant activities, especially finance and adoption of digital mobility solution are the factors contributing to the market growth.

Key players in the virtual private network market are CyberGhost, NordVPN, Golden Frog, Purevpn, IPVanish, Buffered VPN, Microsoft Corporation, Private Internet Access, NetGear Inc., SaferVPN, Century Link Google, Rackspace, Huawei and others. Private Internet Access, in March 2020, launched WireGuard which runs at layer three and is planned to implement into the Linux kernel.

The deployment segment includes cloud and on-premise. Component segment includes hardware, software and services. The hardware is the dominant market. The demand for VPN routers is growing as they provide security against DNS and web leaks. Further, VPN routers provides integrated firewall which helps to restrict certain websites. The type segment includes internet protocol (IP), multiprotocol label switching (MPLS), cloud VPN and mobile VPN. Multiprotocol label holds the largest market share. The increasing demand by businesses for MPLS is the major reason for the market growth. MPLS helps in leveraging the business by providing added benefits like voice over internet protocol. The connectivity segment includes site-to-site, remote access and extranet. Among these, site-to-site holds maximum share. The market growth is attributed to the cost-effectiveness, the freedom from setting up of separate VPNs and security of data transmission. The organization segment involves small enterprises, medium enterprises and large enterprises. Out of these, large enterprises have more demand of VPN owing to the massive security threat and sharing of information. The end-users segment includes manufacturing, BFSI, government, utilities, healthcare, IT and telecommunication and others. IT and telecommunications is the major segment. The integration of IT and advance technology is the important reason for the growth. The increasing use of VPN in communication devices is also a reason contributing to the market growth.

Virtual is generally a cohesive communication network. It helps the users to share data on public networks. It secures a connected network by combining various technologies. The most beneficial feature of a VPN is that it securely connects all the geographically separated offices and also helps in unblocking the sites and bypassing restrictions. The driving factor for the VPN market is the rising number of cyber crimes and increasing demand for cloud-based safety. The VPN which is available on the public internet provides added benefits of WAN.

About the report:

The global virtual private network market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

