Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Filing of Interim Financial Statements

19 May 2022 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) announces that it has filed its Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended 31 March 2022 and the accompanying Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”).

The following should be read in conjunction with the complete unaudited unreviewed Interim Financial Statements and the accompanying MD&A for the three months ended 31 March 2022, which are available on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com and on Falcon’s website at www.falconoilandgas.com.

Q1 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Strong financial position, debt free with cash of US$8.3 million at 31 March 2022 (31 December 2021: US$8.9 million).
  • Continued focus on strict cost management and efficient operation of the portfolio.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited)

   Three months ended
31 March 2022
$’000		Three months ended
31 March 2021
$’000
     
Revenue    
Oil and natural gas revenue  -2
   -2
     
Expenses    
Exploration and evaluation expenses  (40)(40)
General and administrative expenses  (608)(1,031)
Foreign exchange loss  (45)(155)
   (693)(1,226)
     
Results from operating activities  (693)(1,224)
     
Finance income  31
Finance expense  (60)(67)
Net finance expense  (57)(66)
     
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period  (750)(1,290)
     
Loss and comprehensive loss attributable to:    
     
Equity holders of the company  (750)(1,289)
Non-controlling interests  -(1)
     
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period  (750)(1,290)
     
Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the company:    
     
Basic and diluted  ($0.001)($0.001)
     

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(Unaudited)

  At 31 March
2022
$’000		At 31 December
2021
$’000
    
Assets   
Non-current assets   
Exploration and evaluation assets 40,23740,197
Property, plant and equipment 1113
Trade and other receivables 2322
Restricted cash 2,2002,239
  42,47142,471
    
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents 8,3018,894
Trade and other receivables 16274
  8,4638,968
    
Total assets 50,93451,439
    
Equity and liabilities   
    
Equity attributable to owners of the parent   
Share capital 392,170392,170
Contributed surplus 46,39046,254
Deficit (400,616)(399,866)
  37,94438,558
Non-controlling interests 698698
Total equity 38,64239,256
    
Liabilities    
Non-current liabilities   
Decommissioning provision 11,83411,775
  11,83411,775
    
Current liabilities   
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 458408
  458408
    
Total liabilities 12,29212,183
    
Total equity and liabilities 50,93451,439


Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash flows
(Unaudited)

  Three months ended 31 March
  2022
$’000		2021
$’000
    
Cash flows from operating activities   
Net loss for the period (750)(1,290)
Adjustments for:   
Share based compensation 136565
Depreciation 21
Net finance expense 5766
Effect of exchange rates on operating activities 45155
Transfer of Canadian working interests -(28)
Change in non-cash working capital:   
Increase in trade and other receivables (89)(43)
Increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses 3024
Net cash used in operating activities (569)(550)
    
Cash flows from investing activities   
Interest received 31
Exploration and evaluation assets (29)-
Net cash (used in) / generated by investing activities (26)1
    
Change in cash and cash equivalents (595)(549)
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 2(5)
    
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 8,89411,036
    
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 8,30110,482

All dollar amounts in this document are in United States dollars “$”, except as otherwise indicated.

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

