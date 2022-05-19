Proactive news headlines including Arafura Resources, Hawsons Iron, Duke Exploration and Aeris Resources

Sydney, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Arafura Resources Ltd (ASX:ARU) is trading higher on news that it has negotiated an agreement with Hyundai Motor Company for the offtake of neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) from its Nolans Project in the Northern Territory.

Hawsons Iron Ltd (ASX:HIO) is advancing a bankable feasibility study (BFS) for its namesake project near Broken Hill in Far West NSW, with the appointment of leading engineering group Australian Mine Design and Development Pty Ltd (AMDAD) as mining consultant.

Duke Exploration Ltd (ASX:DEX) has vastly improved its understanding of the Bundarra Project in Queensland through a comprehensive geophysical data synthesis and re-interpretation of the Bundarra Intrusive Complex's (BIC) geological framework and structure.

Aeris Resources Ltd (ASX:AIS) has completed the retail component of its fully underwritten one-for-4.22 pro-rata accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer of new shares, announced on April 28.

SensOre Ltd (ASX:S3N) has wound up a drilling program at Eaglehawk gold target within the Tea Well joint venture (JV) project near Meekatharra in Western Australia.

PVW Resources Ltd (ASX:PVW) is gearing up for a pivotal drilling program at the Tanami Heavy Rare Earth Element (REE) and Gold Project in the Northern Territory following a heavily oversubscribed $9.5 million share placement.

Krakatoa Resources Ltd (ASX:KTA) has pinpointed a "substantial" maiden exploration target at the Tower clay-hosted rare earth element (REE) prospect at Mt Clere Project on the north-western margins of the Yilgarn Craton, WA.

Aspire Mining Ltd (ASX:AKM) has advanced the Ovoot Coking Coal Project (OCCP) in Mongolia by completing a front-end engineering and design (FEED) study for the coal handling and preparation plant (CHPP) infrastructure to be constructed at the project, as well as the final report outlining design and cost estimates.

Meeka Gold Ltd (ASX:MEK) has expedited a metallurgical test program on rare earths from its projects in Western Australia and has engaged world-leading processing research body Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO) for the work.

Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX:EPM) has identified several high amplitude and vertically extensive magnetic bodies indicative of rare earth element (REE) mineralisation during magnetic modelling of airborne magnetic data from Grønnedal-Ika carbonatite-syenite complex at its Ivittuut multi-commodity project in southwest Greenland.

Discovery Alaska Ltd (ASX:DAF) has revealed the presence of widespread lithium mineralisation during a review of historical drill core from Coal Creek prospect of the Chulitna Project, offering solid evidence of lithium potential for the Alaskan project.

Volt Resources Ltd (ASX:VRC) has completed its off-market share crossing of 170 million shares held by SBC Global Investment Fund to several large existing shareholders and sophisticated new shareholders at 1.75 cents per share.

Golden Rim Resources Ltd (ASX:GMR) has intersected shallow high-grade oxide gold from reverse circulation (RC) drilling at Beroko and Bereko South satellite prospects at the Kada Gold Project in Guinea.

Latin Resources Ltd (ASX:LRS) has intersected a wide spodumene pegmatite intersection of 27.78 metres in the first hole of a resource definition drilling program at the newly minted Colina Prospect of Bananal Valley-Salinas Lithium Project in Brazil, evidence of the prospectivity of the target.

Openn Negotiation Ltd (ASX:OPN) has entered into a pilot agreement with US Multiple Listing Service (MLS) organisation, bridgeMLS, Inc., designed to prepare Openn's platform and technology for commercial roll-out in bridgeMLS and the Northern California, Bay Area market.

Predictive Discovery Ltd (ASX:PDI) is making progress as it aims to bring a Tier-1 gold project in Guinea into production with a 60,000-metre drilling program underway and a number of key appointments made.

Auric Mining Ltd (ASX:AWJ) has executed an exclusive option agreement with Mineral Business Development Pty Ltd to acquire all mineral rights for Chalice West Project in the Widgiemooltha/Norseman region of Western Australia.

