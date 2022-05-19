MbenzGram (MBGRAM), Winward Racing Celebrate Rolex 24-Hour Win

Sacramento, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Whats New Market Watch is reporting on the recent win of Winward Racing at the Rolex 24-Hour at Daytona

Winward Racing recently claimed the top prize at the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship in Daytona Beach, Florida. The #57 car is a Mercedes AMG GT3, with MbenzGram (MBGRAM) being one of the top sponsors. The relationship between Winward Racing and MBGram has gone on for a long time, and this goes down as a historic win for the entire team.

The IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship was the first Rolex 24-Hour race for Winward Racing. There were a total of 19 cars in the GTD class. Held at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, Winward received outstanding performances from Philip Ellis, Maro Engel, Russell Ward, and Indy Dontj to hoist the trophy.

The move from GT4 to GT3 is considered very challenging for drivers. The Winward Racing team saw that this would be a learning experience more than anything, but winning in the first race has changed expectations.

With an entire season ahead, Winward Racing feels like it’s in a position to have continued success. All the drivers have renewed confidence, and getting a taste of success will only bode well for the future. Winward won this race by a fairly comfortable margin of 16.329 seconds, showing that it wasn’t just a fluke finish at the end.

Engel had the responsibility as the last driver securing the team victory. He had the perfect opportunity to pull off the victory for the team, and he did not disappoint. The entire team was celebrating in no time, and sponsors who believed in Winward Racing received a considerable boost as well.

MbenzGram is one of the first sponsors secured by Winward Racing. A website that sells car racing parts and performance parts for many different types of drivers, they’ve long had a specialization in serving Mercedes AMG owners and race teams. Winward Racing was a perfect fit for a company like this, and it’s a partnership that has a brighter future after the victory.

There are still plenty of races left in the 2022 season for Winward Racing to back up their victory and show they are one of the best. The team can be followed on their website at winwardracing.com.



MBGram is a website that sells car racing and performance parts at an affordable price. They are an online-only shop that ships directly to customers while keeping the prices low. They eliminate the middleman and cut back on other expenses most other car companies have to deal with to reduce the overall cost.

Along with the shop, MbenzGram serves the community by providing news, updates, wallpapers, and other relatable content for enthusiasts. To learn more, visit their website at mbenzgram.com.

