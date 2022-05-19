Boyden’s Nick Chambers Honored with AESC IDEA Award 2022

Toronto, Canada, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boyden, a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries, is delighted to report that Nick Chambers, Partner at Boyden Canada, has received an AESC IDEA Award 2022 for outstanding contribution to Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access.

Upon receiving the Award, Nick Chambers commented, “I am humbled and deeply grateful for this acknowledgment. There are so many of my colleagues who are deeply committed to changing the way we do search, who could easily be receiving this award, so I want to share it with them in Ontario, in Canada and around the world.”

“The work of the AESC in this is meaningful and important, and there are great people at the AESC and from member firms guiding it. Rather than talking about ‘diversity candidates’ or ‘diversity searches,’ it is about attracting people from traditionally underrepresented communities to the roles, and focusing on who’s lived experiences are missing from our decision-making. That’s language that is much more specific and more powerful.”

Nick is a member of Boyden Canada National DEI Committee; Council Member, AESC’s Diversity Leadership Council; Selection Committee Member, CivicAction’s DiverseCity Fellowship; and Executive-in-Residence, Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto. He is also an Instructor with McKinsey’s Black Executive Leadership Program, a key offering of the Black Leadership Academy, contributing towards several cohorts over the past two years. At Boyden Nick is a member of the global Healthcare & Life Sciences and Social Impact practices, the latter covering education, not-for-profit and public sector clients.

Trina D. Gordon, President & CEO of Boyden shares, “Diversity, equity and inclusion is fundamental to our work at Boyden, both for our clients and for our firm. Nick has been instrumental in articulating Boyden’s philosophy and approach to embedding diversity, equity and inclusion within our organization and throughout our processes, taking Boyden to the next level as trusted advisors and global champions for social change”.

A significant example of Nick’s contributions is the important development of Boyden’s Unconscious Bias Module, which provides training to clients and selection committees. Given his expertise, Nick has led several high profile and prominent searches for positions focused on advancing diversity, equity and inclusion, including the inaugural Board for the Black Opportunity Fund. He has also consulted on and led numerous CEO and Board assignments for clients seeking to diversify their leadership and governance, resulting in successful executive hires.

Alicia K. Hasell, Managing Partner, Boyden United States; Chairman Emeritus & Member, Council of the Americas, AESC; and Member, Nominating and Governance Committees, AESC elaborates, “Nick is an exceptional role model and mentor for everyone in our profession and promotes enabling organizations to achieve true purpose as engines of progress, both economic and social. We are very fortunate at Boyden to share in Nick’s collegiality and energy as we strive to spread opportunity, for both clients and individuals, across the global population.”

About the AESC IDEA Award

Now in its third year, the AESC IDEA Award was established in 2020 to support the goals of the AESC Diversity Pledge, signed by more than 100 CEOs of leading executive search and leadership consulting firms. The award recognizes initiatives within the executive search and leadership consulting profession that demonstrate an exemplary commitment to inclusion, diversity, equity and access. These initiatives must be of sufficient significance and external impact to be recognized as excellent by the profession.

Boyden is a platinum sponsor of the AESC Global Conference.

About Boyden

Boyden was one of the first executive search and leadership consulting firms to campaign for diversity, equity and inclusion, with #disruptthenorm launched in 2018, involving media campaigns, original research, thought leadership and formal approaches to client engagement.

Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve client needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solutions. Boyden is ranked amongst the top companies on Forbes’ Americas Best Executive Recruiting Firms for 2021. For further information, visit www.boyden.com.