The ceiling tiles market is estimated to be USD 8.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 11.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2022 and 2027

New York, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ceiling Tiles Market by Material Type, Property Type, End-User and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05333369/?utm_source=GNW

However, the negative impact of the pandemic across all the end-users has affected the ceiling tiles market adversely.



Increasing demand for ceiling tiles for construction of green buildings is boosting the market growth.

A significant proportion of ceiling tiles are produced using recycled raw materials such as slag mineral wool, mineral fiber, metal, gypsum, and recycled paper.Ceiling tiles made from such materials are recyclable.



Owing to the use of these recyclable raw materials, the manufacturing process of ceiling tiles has a low carbon footprint.These ceiling tiles comply with the building regulations of developed economies that emphasize on reducing CO2 emissions while constructing any buildings.



Buildings are responsible for 39% of global energy-related carbon emissions, and building stock is expected to double by 2050 as per the World Green Building Council (WorldGBC).The United States Green Building Council (USGBC), a non-profit trade organization, promotes constructing buildings that are environmentally responsible, profitable, and healthy to live and work.



Ceiling tiles, being recyclable and environment-friendly, fulfill the agenda stipulated by the USGBC. Thus, there is an increased demand for ceiling tiles in the construction of green buildings.



Susceptibility to damage made by molds to restrict the market growth.



Modern acoustic ceiling tiles are easily susceptible to mold breeding when exposed to water for a long period of time.The damage made by molds creates unnecessary downtime in restaurants, commercial kitchens, and food processing plants.



Thus, the use of ceiling tiles is often restricted in these spaces. Therefore, the growth of the ceiling tiles market is hampered by their susceptibility to damage by molds.



Growth of construction industry to create opportunities for ceiling tiles market.

The ceiling tiles market is expected to witness a positive outlook during the forecast period as the developed economies are targeting long-term investment in the building & construction industry.According to Statista, the building & construction industry in the US is expected to show a positive growth trend.



The market size of the US construction industry was valued at around USD 1.36 trillion at the end of 2020. This positive growth in both residential and non-residential sectors is expected to boost the ceiling tiles market in the US. Further, developing economies such as China and Brazil are also expected to show good growth in the building & construction industry. There is an increase in spending on national construction & infrastructure and real estate investment across the globe. Increasing urbanization and national commitments to conserve resources and reduce greenhouse gas emissions are expected to drive the ceiling tiles market during the forecast period.



North America is the leading ceiling tiles market in terms of both value and volume.

North America is the largest market for ceiling tiles.The presence of leading players such as Armstrong World Industries (US) has helped the region achieve a dominant position in the global ceiling tiles market.



Armstrong World Industries (US) conducts more than 65% of its business in the North American region.The region has high demand for ceiling tiles for various residential and non-residential purposes.



North America is among the largest construction market in the world.The building & construction industry in North America is highly developed, and architects and builders present in this region are acquainted and skilled with the use of modern architecture in residential and non-residential construction.



The region also has consumers that demand more aesthetically attractive building & construction solutions, including non-acoustic ceiling tiles for residential and non-residential applications.

This study has been validated through primary interviews conducted with various industry experts globally. These primary sources have been divided into the following three categories:

• By Company Type- Tier 1- 37%, Tier 2- 33%, and Tier 3- 30%

• By Designation- C Level- 50%, Director Level- 20%, and Others- 30%

• By Region- Europe- 50%, Asia Pacific (APAC) - 20%, North America- 15%, Middle East & Africa (MEA)-10%, Latin America-5%,



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of company profiles :

Saint-Gobain S.A.(France), Armstrong World Industries, Inc.(US), Gebr. Knauf KG (Germany), Hunter Douglas (Netherlands), KET Ceilings (China), Aerolite Industries Pvt. Ltd. (India), Rockfon (Denmark), Odenwald Faserplattenwerk GmbH (Germany), Georgia-Pacific (US), and SAS International (UK).



Research Coverage

This report covers the global ceiling tiles market and forecasts the market size until 2026.It includes the following market segmentation – by material type (Mineral fiber, Metal, Gypsum, Others), by property type (Acoustic, Non-Acoustic), by end-user (Non-Residential, Residential), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America).



Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, have been discussed in the report. It also provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the major players in the global ceiling tiles market.



Key benefits of buying the report:



The report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the global ceiling tiles market comprehensively. It provides the closest approximations of the revenues for the overall market and the sub-segments across different verticals and regions.

2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the ceiling tiles market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. This report will help stakeholders to understand competitors better and gain more insights to better their position in their businesses. The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem, new product development, agreement, contract, expansion, and acquisition.



Reasons to buy the report:

The report will help leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenues for the overall ceiling tiles market and the sub-segments. This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights and position their businesses and market strategies in a better way.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05333369/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________