Global CAR T Cell Therapy Market Size Trends Clinical Trials Insight 2028

Singapore, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global CAR T Cell Therapy Market & Clinical Trials Insight 2028 Report Highlights:

Research Methodology

Global CAR T Cell Therapy Market Opportunity > USD 15 Billion

Global & Regional Market Insight: Current & Market Forecast 2028

Approved CAR T Cell Therapies Sales Forecast Till 2028

Emerging In Vivo Induced CAR T Cell Therapies

CAR T Cell Therapy Manufacturing Cost Analysis

CAR T Cell Therapy Approval & Reimbursement Scenario By Country

Patent, Price, Sales Insight On 6 Approved CAR T Cell Therapies

Insight On More Than 600 CAR T Cell Therapies In Clinical Trials

CAR T Cell Therapies Clinical Trials Insights by Company, Country & Phase

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy has emerged out to revolutionary pillar in the management of cancer owing to its ability to produce durable clinical response. CARs are genetically engineered receptors proteins which provide novel T cells to target the specific protein present on the target cell. Once these genetically modified T cells are administered into the body, these serve as living drug against the target cells. Upon binding with the cells, they continue to proliferate and exhibit cytotoxic activities which ultimately lead to cell death. Owing to their novel mechanism of action, these have gained considerable interest among pharmaceutical giants.

Till date, cocktail of CAR T cell therapies have been granted approval by regulatory bodies which have been indicated for the management of hematological malignancies such as lymphoma, leukemia, and multiple myeloma. By therapeutic indication, lymphoma segment is currently dominating the global market which is mainly attributed to large number of drugs approved in particular indication associated with their robust sales. Kymriah was the first CAR T cell therapy which was approved for the management of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. More recently, Breyanzi got approval in 2021 for the same therapeutic indication, thus fostering the growth of this segment.

Although CAR T cell therapy has shown success in the management of hematological malignancies, there are still challenges for their roles in solid tumors. Researchers are currently working to identify potential markers which can make CAR T an operative therapy in solid malignancies. A recent study has identified protein OR2H1 which has high expression in a variety of solid tumors. The novel protein is expressed about 4% in colon cancer samples to about 69% of cancers of the gall bladder. Under normal physiological condition, the protein is only expressed in testis, which suggests that targeting this receptor will have few side effects on the normal tissues. Therefore, it is believed that the coming years will witness translation of CAR T cell therapy in solid tumors which will drive the growth of market.

The investment activity of pharmaceutical companies is increasing at a steady rate during recent years. Apart from this, the companies have also adopted strategic alliances to further drive the research and development sector. For instace, Novartis have signed an agreement with CELLforCURE to product novel CAR T cell therapy products at the bio-production site based in Les Ulis, France. The choice to invest in France is mainly attributed to its attractiveness, vibrant business environment, high-academy standards, and the renowned expertise of its scientific community

Despite several challenges, the overall altitude about CAR T-cells is highly encouraging. Investors are convinced that CAR T-cells are a revolutionary cancer treatment. While physicians indicate that the safety issues associated with CAR T-cell therapy are of huge concern and calls for urgent solution, research is underway to devise solution that can address the barriers to currently available CAR T-cell therapies. Apart from cancer, researchers are also evaluating the role of CAR T-cell therapy in other therapeutic conditions including HIV, autoimmune disorders, infection, and others which will further boost the growth of market.

As per our report findings, the global CAR T cell therapy market is expected to surpass US$ 15 Billion by 2028. The rising prevalence of various cancers such as hematological malignancies among the global population and rising adoption of CAR T cell therapy to treat cancer is boosting the growth of market. The rising awareness regarding the benefits of CAR T cell therapy over traditional therapies is further driving the demand of CAR T cell therapy among cancer patients. The CAR T cell therapy in pipeline are likely to provide more treatment choices and better patient outcomes, which will further propel the growth of market.



