ACAMS Europe Conference Shines Light on Emerging Financial-Crime and Sanctions Threats with over 80 Expert Speakers

Miami, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its efforts to help European institutions and the private sector navigate a rapidly evolving compliance landscape and new criminal threats, ACAMS will host a special 2-day training and networking event for its 17th Annual AML and Anti-Financial Crime Conference – Europe. Beginning on June 14th, attendees of this high-level, in-person event will learn insights on Europe’s growing importance in the global fight against illicit finance from representatives of the European Commission, European Banking Authority (EBA), Europol, National Bank of Belgium, Estonian Financial Intelligence Unit, Fedpol, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), European Banking Federation (EBF), Finance Against Slavery and Trafficking (FAST) Initiative, and many of the continent’s largest banks, money services businesses, and FinTech firms.

In addition to having the opportunity to network, attendees will be able to pose questions to the conference’s expert speakers in sessions touching on a wide array of anti-financial crime (AFC) topics, including the compliance implications of the EU’s planned Anti-Money Laundering Authority, deploying data analytics to pinpoint sanctions risks tied to supply-chain disruptions, integrating ESG protocols to flag signs of corruption and human trafficking, establishing partnerships between banks and FinTech companies to strengthen risk mitigation, and implementing policies to account for the rise of decentralized finance in the crypto sector, among other topics.

AFC professionals will also hear two special keynote presentations from Burkhard Mühl, head of the European Financial & Economic Crime Centre at Europol, and David Lewis, the former executive secretary of the Financial Action Task Force.

“The anti-financial crime sector in Europe is undergoing a period of rapid change driven by rising regulatory expectations, advances in technology, and broader geopolitical crises, including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine,” said ACAMS CEO Scott Liles. “As a result, compliance professionals are being tested like never before, and understanding where their institutional risks lie and how to best mitigate them has never been more important.”

“Whether you’re looking for insights on managing the risks of alternative payment platforms, seeking updates on the EU’s consolidated rulebook, or investigating the role of non-financial firms in bribery and corruption schemes, the ACAMS Europe Conference is designed to foster dialogue on how to best protect your institution from regulatory penalties and reputational harm,” he said.

The full program of the conference can be found here.

About ACAMS®

