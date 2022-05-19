New York, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Power Distribution Unit Market by Type, Phase, Power Rating, End User and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05815906/?utm_source=GNW

Secondly, growing investments in automation and digitalization supports the implementation of power distribution unit market. Increasing application of power distribution unit in various industries is likely to propel the growth of power distribution unit market.



Power distribution units can either be basic or intelligent, depending on the features they have. These products can monitor, track, and manage every aspect of data center activity and provide efficient solutions for critical power devices, along with data center security and server management.



The recent COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the global power distribution unit market.Though the pandemic caused large-scale disruptions and challenges, it also created opportunities for the sector.



The data centers were keeping things running smoothly for organizations to focus on maintaining operations.Data centers were used to support increased internet traffic, collaborative software offerings and maintain data security as well.



The growing dependency on data centers has created a global demand for power distribution units.



Metered PDUs: The largest- growing segment of the power distribution unit market

Based on by type of power distribution unit , the metered type segment is estimated to be the largest-growing market from 2022 to 2027.Metered PDUs deliver local visual monitoring capability through an in-built LED screen that displays real-time power consumption data.



The metered PDUs are categorized as inlet and outlet.The inlet metered PDUs determine the available capacity of the racks, whereas the outlet metered PDUs permit end users to understand the actual power consumption at the device or server level.



Metered power distribution units provide information about the real-time remote monitoring of connected loads and power consumption of PDUs as a whole or by individual outlets.



120–240 V power rating: The largest segment by power rating in power distribution unit market

The 120–240 V segment, by power rating, is projected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.These PDUs prevent accidental shutdowns and costly downtime.



Thus, they are suitable to deploy high power to IT equipment racks.They provide reliable single-phase power distribution.



Such PDUs are ideally suited for the IT, networking, telecom, and security industries.Also, they offer versatile installation options.



These are the features that boost the demand for 120–240 V segment in power distribution unit market.



North America: The fastest-growing region in power distribution unit market

North America is estimated to hold the largest market share in the power distribution unit market.The region is witnessing substantial growth for colocation data centers and provides lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the power distribution unit market.



These companies are taking initiatives to build new PDU platforms for colocation data centers to cater to the demand from large enterprise facilities.



The leading players in the power distribution unit market include ABB (Switzerland), Schneider Electric (France), Legrand (France), Eaton (Ireland), and Cisco Systems (US),



