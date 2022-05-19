New York, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Education Apps Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type, Application, and Delivery Type" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06279486/?utm_source=GNW

An educational app is an application that incorporates various multimedia tools that are intended to build up self-learning and a virtual teaching process.An education app is a digital platform for interactive learning that helps students learn, and teachers and parents observe the students’ progress.



Educational apps offer various eBooks, online mock tests, audio notes, and help from experts, along with other features such as parent-teacher interactive sessions, attendance management, and online fee payment.Increasing digitization in the education sector and rising infiltration of smartphones and internet connectivity are driving the growth of the education apps market.



The rising penetration of assistive and education management solutions, especially for students with special needs, fuels the demand for educational apps.



The major stakeholders in the North America education apps market ecosystem are education app developers and end users.Further, the demand for education apps is driven by the factors such as technological advancements and the increasing trend of online classes.



Duolingo Inc.; IXL Learning; McGraw Hill Education, Inc.; Photomath, Age of Learning, Inc. among others are some of the major education app developers in the North America education apps market ecosystem.



Based on type, the North America education apps market is segmented into language and subject learning, game-based learning, digital library, and others.The North America education apps market based application, is segmented into Upto K-12, higher education, corporate, and individual.



Based on delivery type, the North America education apps market is bifurcated into digital and phygital.



The increasing number of educational institutes, schools, universities, and business schools, along with the growing focus on the technology sector and significant initiatives by the government from several economies, are the factors augmenting the demand for digital education that drive the education apps market growth. In addition, growing initiatives from the government to enhance the education system, the rising trend for the adoption of digitalization, and the increasing middle-income class’s disposable income are the prominent factors that upticks the market demand.



The organic and inorganic developments done by education app developers are leading to North America education apps market growth.For instance, in January 2022, Age of Learning expanded its ’Age of Learning School Solutions’ mastery programs by the launch of ‘My Reading Academy’, a learning solution for young children.



It has gamed-based learning sessions so that the child feels engaged and interested.



The current learning analytics landscape dramatically expanded, especially for higher education.When students engage in gamified events, they can learn and practice better.



Gaming features help create a fun and productive learning experience for learners.The implementation of gamification is most widespread in e-learning platforms meant for K-12 level students.



According to an article published by Education World in December 2019, STEPapp had launched Gamified Learning EdTech app intending to revolutionize K-12 education in North America Education Apps Market growth.



Further, since the introduction of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) into education, the class learning experience has undergone a tremendous transformation in the North America Education Apps Market.While VR provides a built reality, AR provides a real image with an improved view.



Thus, a surge in the integration of virtual reality, augmented reality, and gamification technologies across educational institutions offers better academic results, creating demand for education apps to support their implementation, thereby generating opportunities for the future growth of education apps developers throughout the North America education apps market.

