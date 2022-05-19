Global Space Propulsion Market Analysis/Research Report 2022

Dublin, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Space Propulsion Market by Type (Chemical Propulsion, Non-Chemical Propulsion), System Component (Thrusters, Propellant Feed System, Nozzle), Platform (Satellite, Launch Vehicle), Orbit, End User, Orbit, Support Service, Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The space propulsion market is projected to grow from USD 8.3 billion in 2021 to USD 22.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 22.1% from 2021 to 2026.

Developed economies of North America and Europe are currently the leaders in the market, considering the strong presence of OEMs in these regions, while emerging economies, especially those from the Asia Pacific region, are projected to be the upcoming major markets for space propulsion systems.

Conventionally, access to space has been extremely costly. But prices continue to fall with each passing decade as new technologies are created and the sector becomes more commercialized. SpaceX, for instance, has demonstrated the capability of reusable rockets.

Other advances in the future may involve lighter materials, the use of inflatable modules, new fuel types, space planes, and/or more efficient engines.



Based on component systems used in space propulsion systems, this report studies thrusters, propellant feed systems, rocket motors, nozzles, reactors, propulsion thermal control, and power processing units (PPU). By system component, the thrusters segment is projected to lead the space propulsion market during the forecast period. Thrusters are extensively used for maneuvering and orbit control of satellites.



Based on propulsion type, report is categorized as chemical propulsion technologies, which include solid, liquid, hybrid, and cold gas propulsion and non-chemical propulsion technologies such as electric, solar, nuclear, and laser propulsions. By propulsion type, the non-chemical propulsion segment is projected to lead the space propulsion market during the forecast period. The demand for low-cost and reusable space propulsion systems is fueling the growth of the non-chemical propulsion segment.



By platform, the satellites segment is projected to lead the space propulsion market and have the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing small satellite launches for commercial and government applications and the adoption of advanced technology in small satellites and CubeSats.



Based on end use segment, this research report covers space propulsion market comprising chemical and non-chemical propulsions across government & defense and commercial end users. Based on end users, Government & defense sub-segment would have the highest market share during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of space exploration missions and the rising budgets for space exploration.



By orbit, the LEO (Low earth Orbit) segment is projected to lead the space propulsion market during the forecast period. The rising demand for communications and earth observation satellites fueling the growth of the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) segment.



North America is projected to hold the largest share of the space propulsion market during the forecast period. This is owing to the ever-rising small satellite launches and the entry of private players like SpaceX, which have boosted the space industry in recent times.

Key players of space propulsion market comprise Safran (France), Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (US), SpaceX (US), IHI Corporation (Japan), and Northrop Grumman Corporation (US) and few others.

These key players offer drones applicable for various sector and have well-equipped and strong distribution networks across the North American, European, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

Premium Insights

Increase in Space Exploration Missions to Drive Market

Satellites Segment Expected to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Thrusters Segment to Lead Space Prolusion Market from 2021 to 2026

Low Earth Orbit (Leo) Segment to Dominate During Forecast Period

Commercial Segment to Grow Faster During Forecast Period

Non-Chemical Propulsion to be Larger Segment During Forecast Period

North American Market to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in Number of Space Exploration Missions

Increasing Demand for Leo-Based Services

Increasing Focus on Reducing Mission Costs

Demand for Advanced Electric Propulsion Systems

Technological Advancements in Space Propulsion

Significant Investments by Venture Capital Companies in Space Exploration Missions

Increasing Use of Small Satellites in Various Applications

Increasing Players in Space Launch Vehicles Market

Increasing Demand for Commercial-Off-The-Shelf Components for Cubesats

Restraints

Complex Government Frameworks and Stringent Policies

Lack of Dedicated Small Satellite Launch Vehicles

Opportunities

Increase in Research & Development in Space Propulsion Technologies

Technological Upgrade in Electric Propulsion to Reduce Cost and Improve Efficiency

Increased Government Investments in Space Technology

Technological Development in Plasma Thrusters

Increase in Use of Nuclear Technology in Propulsion Systems

Challenges

Concerns Over Space Debris

Emissions due to Space Missions

Failure of Satellite Launch Vehicles and Satellites

Average Selling Prices

Average Price of Space Propulsion Thrusters, 2020-2022 (USD)

Pricing Range of Satellites, 2020-2022 (USD Million)

Pricing Range for Satellite Subsystems, 2020-2022

Pricing Range for Cubesats (USD Million)

Pricing Range for Cubesat Subsystems

Cost Composition of Various Types of Spacecraft

Cost Comparison of Launch Vehicles, 2018-2022

Nasa's Space Transportation System and Components Costing

Cost Composition of Leo Payloads from 1981-2060 (Forecast)

Industry Trends

Technology Trends

Ultra Cold Storage Tanks for Liquid Hydrogen to Support Future Space Missions

Use of Micro Propulsion

Space Elevator Propulsion by Mechanical Waves

Low-Cost Electric Propulsion Thruster for Deep-Space Robotic Missions

Dedicated Launch Vehicles for Small Satellites

Use of Plasma Thrusters for Space Exploration

Nuclear Propulsion: Game-Changer for Space Exploration

Use of Green Fuel as Propellant in Spacecraft

Improvements in Propellant Technology

Hypersonic Inflatable Aerodynamic Decelerator (Hiad)- Recovery Technology

Reusable Launch Vehicles

Technology Analysis

Dipole Drive for Space Propulsion

Ion Propulsion

Cubesat-Based New Propulsion Systems

Nasa Solar Sail Mission

Water as Fuel

Iodine Electric Propulsion System

Use Cases

Water Electrolysis Propulsion

Solar Sail Technology

Busek Firm's Bht-200 - High Performance and Mature Propulsion System

Propulsion Technology in Super Heavy-Lift Expendable Launch Vehicle

Propulsion Technology for Cubesats

Impact of Megatrends

Miniaturization in Space Technology

Space 4.0

Rideshare Program

Innovations & Patent Registrations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h4xk4u

