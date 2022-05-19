Global Quantum Sensors Market Evolution Report 2022-2031 with Profiles of Leading Quantum Sensor Firms

Dublin, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quantum Sensors: Market Evolution 2022 to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes these trends and includes granular revenue forecasts of quantum sensors broken out by types of sensors and end user segment. It also includes profiles of 15 leading quantum sensor firms discussing their marketing strategies and likely products.

It has been three years since the analyst published a market assessment of the of the quantum sensor sector; much has changed. Quantum sensors are rapidly commercializing. For example, we are entering an era when quantum sensors will become day-to-day realities in air traffic control and healthcare.

At the same time, quantum sensors are being integrated into the quantum technology revolution. Thousands of high-performance optical detectors will used both in optical quantum computers and in QKD.

And the playing-card sized quantum sensors of a few years ago are giving way to fully miniaturized chip-based quantum sensors. We must also consider the growing number of military applications for quantum sensors given the current geopolitical situation.

In addition, this report explores both where giant companies such as Bosch and Honeywell will make their mark and the opportunities available to the growing number start-ups in the quantum sensor space.



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

E.1 Rich Uncle or Poor Cousin? Quantum Sensing in the Quantum Pantheon

E.2 Key Drivers that are bringing Quantum Sensing to the Fore

E.3 A Meta-trend shaping the Quantum Sensors Marketplace

E.4 Summary of Ten-year Forecasts by Type of End User/Application

E.5 Five Players to Watch in the Quantum Sensing Space

Chapter One: Introduction

1.1 A Tale of Two Quantum Sensors

1.2 Objective and Scope of this Report

1.3 Methodology of this Report

1.4 Plan of this Report

Chapter Two: Quantum Sensing: Market Impact of Current Drivers and Trends and Recent Technological Developments

2.1 Quantum Sensing: Drivers and Trends

2.1.1 Driver 1: The Paradigm-Shifting Re-Definition of the S.I. Units

2.1.2 Driver 2: NIST-on-a-Chip (Noac) Thinking

2.1.3 Driver 3: The Quantum (Sensor) Space Race

2.1.4 Driver 4: Funding and Development in Quantum Computing and Quantum Communication

2.1.5 Meta-Trend: IoT (Internet-of-Things)

2.2 Quantum Sensor Technologies: Recent Developments

2.2.1 (Chip Scale) Atomic Clocks

2.2.2 Quantum Gravimeters

2.2.3 Quantum Magnetometers

2.2.4 Quantum Electric Field Sensors

2.2.5 Quantum Light Detectors

2.2.6 Quantum Imaging

2.2.7 Quantum LIDAR

2.2.8 Quantum Radar

2.2.9 Quantum Internet-of-Things (Q-IoT)

2.2.10 Key Takeaways from this Chapter

Chapter Three: Ten-Year Forecasts by Industry Sector

3.1 Quantum Sensing Applications and Markets by Sector

3.2 Transportation Markets: Positioning, Navigation, and Timing

3.3 Telecommunication and Energy Networks: Timing

3.4 The Financial Sector: Timing

3.5 The Construction, Surveying and Oil and Gas Industries

3.6 The Healthcare Industry: Quantum-Enhanced Imaging

3.7 The Defense Sector

3.8 Markets for Quantum Sensors in Scientific Research

3.9 Key Takeaways from this Chapter

Chapter 4: Quantum Sensing Companies: Products, Strategy, and Competitive Analysis

4.1 The Quantum Sensing Ecosystem

4.2 Bosch (Germany)

4.3 ColdQuanta (United States)

4.4 Element 6 (United Kingdom)

4.5 Honeywell (United States)

4.6 M Squared Lasers (United Kingdom)

4.7 Muquans (France)

4.8 NIST (United States)

4.9 QLM (United Kingdom)

4.10 QZabre (Switzerland)

4.11 Single Quantum (The Netherlands)

