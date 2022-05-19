The Europe grass protection grids market is expected to grow from US$ 510.11 million in 2021 to US$ 697.01 million by 2028

New York, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Grass Protection Grids Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Raw Material and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06279479/?utm_source=GNW





Based on raw material, the Europe grass protection grids market is segmented into PP, PE, HDPE, and others. In 2020, the PP, i.e., polypropylene, segment led the market. Further; the HDPE, i.e., high-density polyethylene, segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the Europe grass protection grids market during the forecast period. The HDPE is being increasingly used as a raw material for the production of grass protection grids as it provides high compressive strength and durability. Along with this, its chemically inert and nontoxic features help in directing the drainage of stormwater back into the underground soil.



The Europe grass protection grid market is segmented into Germany, France, Italy, the UK, Russia, and the Rest of Europe.Increased use of grass protection grids and a rise in the trend of paved gardens are the factors fueling the market growth in this region.



The growing dairy sector and the increasing population of dairy cows in the European region have led to a rise in cases of lameness across the region.Lameness is caused by the presence of a large amount of mud on dairy farms.



Grass protection grids help in reducing mud formation in dairy farms, thereby lowering the contact of mud with the cattle’s hooves, further, protecting them from injuries.Along with this, an increased focus of the consumers in Europe on eco-friendly and sustainable products has supported the development of grass protection grids made from 100% recyclable plastic.



Such developments are likely to provide opportunities for the growth of the Europe grass protection grids market.



The chemicals & materials industry faced unprecedented challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The shortage of raw materials and laborers, shutdown of factories, and other operational difficulties associated with COVID-19 safety protocols adversely affected the Europe grass protection grids market.



The lockdown measures disturbed the supply chains and production of grass protection grids.However, the successful implementation of large-scale vaccination drives eased the tension in current business scenarios, leading to a rise in business activities.



The economies are reviving their operations, and the demand for grass protection grids is expected to rise globally in the coming years. According to Great Britain and Ireland Golf Participation Report, the golf participation of adults increased by 2.3 million in 2020. The use of driving range also increased from 2.3 million to 4.3 million players, which indicates heavy traffic in golf courses, creating significant opportunities for the grass protection grids market players.



Purus Plastics, Core Landscape Products, Ecco Products, Terram, Gutta Werke GmbH, Ovlite Industries, Ecogrid, All Stake Supply, Jaybro, Leiyuan Industrial Company, Garden Plast, Geoproduct, and Natan Plast are among the leading players in the Europe grass protection grids market. These companies are adopting strategies such as mergers & acquisitions and product launches to expand their geographic presence and consumer bases.



The Europe grass protection grids market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights. Participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants, including valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the Europe grass protection grids market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06279479/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________