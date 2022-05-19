New York, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Clear Aligner Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type , Distribution Channel, and Age" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06279478/?utm_source=GNW

However, the high cost of clear aligners hinders the market growth.



Clear aligners are made of biocompatible resin splint, and it seems to be transparent.Aligners implement calibrated force to move teeth from one position to another, provoking the body to adapt to bone remodeling.



Every set of aligners is an individual 3D-printed teeth model, created to move teeth in the desired position.It has been reported that the prevalence of class II malocclusion was around 10% in the UK children, and a malocclusion prevalence 5–12% has been reported in other European populations.



In a study published in the European Journal of Orthodontics, the analysis of occlusion in a few groups of adolescents between the age of 9 and 12 years was performed in France.According to the study, more than 50% of the subjects confirmed some form of malocclusion.



The rising incidence of malocclusions in teenagers bolsters the use of clear aligners, which thereby propels the market growth.



The prevalence rate of dental diseases is increasing day by day as a large number of people are diagnosed with dental problems and high cases of oral and dental issues are found in developed countries like Belgium & Netherlands.According to the Platform for Better Oral Health in Europe, more than 50% of the European population may suffer from some form of periodontitis and over 10% have severe dental disease, with prevalence increasing to 70-85% in the population aged 60- 65 years of age.



With a 64.0% increase in disability-adjusted life year (DALY) due to oral conditions across the world, the number of people with oral conditions has increased from 2.5 billion in 1990 to 3.5 billion in 2015. By pioneering efforts and potentially different approaches the oral health goal of reducing the oral diseases can be achieved by 2020.



According to the data availed by WHO, around 3.58 billion people are affected by dental diseases that is almost half of the total global population. Severe periodontal diseases are the 11th most prevalent disease which may result in tooth loss. In European countries including Netherlands and Belgium, 5–20% of middle-aged (35–44 years) adults and up to 40% of older people (65–74 years) are suffering from periodontal (gum) diseases. Around 30% of geriatric patients of age 65–74 years have no natural teeth that reduce their function and quality of life in Europe. The prevalence rate of dental diseases has increased in 15 years. This significant rate of increment of dental diseases and disorders will drive the growth of the market.



Dental cosmetic surgery is one of the most common cosmetic procedures across the Europe.The increasing significance of aesthetics, growth of the aging population, willingness to spend out-of-pocket, and rising awareness of oral hygiene and aesthetics are the primary drivers for the growth of the European clear aligners market.



According to the European Society of Cosmetic Dentistry (ESCD), cosmetic dentistry experienced a recent boom with an increase in procedures demanded by people of Europe.



The cost of the dental cosmetic procedure is less in Hungary.Hungary has emerged as the top destination in Europe for dental tourism with approximately 7,000 visitors every year.



Low price of these procedures is the key factor attributed to this growth. For instance, root canal treatment in U.S. starts from USD 550 while in Hungary it is only around USD 69. Zirconium crowns cost over USD 1,250 in the U.S. while it costs only USD 440 in Hungary.



The COVID-19 pandemic has become the most significant challenge across Europe.Reduction in imports due to the disruptions in global trade is increasing the shortages of clear aligners that has resulted in the increase in clear aligners prices considerably.



Manufacturers are also experiencing surge in prices and potential shortages of raw ingredients due to supply restrictions.On the other hand, there is a significant fear among people due to the exponential rise in COVID-19 confirmed cases that has raised safety concerns associated with dental procedures.



Thus, various dentistry procedures are delayed in the European countries.According to National Health Service (NHS) estimates in 2020, 64% of surgical procedures were postponed, and more than half follow-up appointments were rescheduled.



These factors are expected to impact the Europe clear aligners market critically during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the Europe clear aligners market is segmented into polyurethane plastic, polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and others. The polyurethane plastic segment held the largest share of the market in 2021, and the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



In terms of distribution channels, the Europe clear aligners market is segmented into direct sales, laboratories, and others.The direct sales segment held the largest share of the market in 2021.



However, the direct sales segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028.



Based on age, the Europe clear aligners market is bifurcated into adult and teenagers.The adult segment held a larger share of the market in 2021.



However, the teenagers segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR during 2021–2028.



A few of the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the Europe clear aligners market are the World Health Organization, European Society of Cosmetic Dentistry, European Health Insurance Card, National Center for Biotechnology Information, and National Health Service.

