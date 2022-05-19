Insights on the Body Composition Analyzers Global Market to 2027 - Growing Popularity of DEXA and Ongoing Studies are Driving Growth

Dublin, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Body Composition Analyzers Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product Type, By End User (Fitness Clubs & Wellness Centers, Hospitals, and Home Users), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Body Composition Analyzers Market size is expected to reach $494 million by 2027, rising at a market growth of 4.2% CAGR during the forecast period.



The ratio of fat and fat-free mass in the body is called body composition. Obese patients and other fitness-conscious persons require body composition analysis to test and analyze their health and fitness levels. A body composition analyzer is a gadget that gives detailed data for customized health and fitness consultations. In addition, it is also utilized to construct a workout routine based on whether a person wants to reduce weight or gain muscle. Moreover, body composition can be measured in a variety of ways, each with its own set of benefits and drawbacks.



A way of examining the body's constituent constituents, such as fat, protein, minerals, and body water, is known as body composition. Moreover, a body composition analyzer (BCA) is a device that measures the makeup of various body components. The weight, body mass index (BMI), and weight percentages from fat, muscle, bone, and water are all accurately calculated with a body composition analyzer. Further, it also aids in the investigation of cumulative differences in body structure over a given length of time.



Obesity prevalence was very high in high-income and developed countries in 2018, according to data from the website worldobesity.org, with 42.8 percent in the United States, 31.3 percent in Australia, and 21.20 percent in Belgium.



Overweight and obesity rates in OECD countries have continued to rise to 58 percent of the adult population in 2019, according to the OECD Health Policy Studies. According to the survey, more than half of the population in 34 of the 36 OECD countries was overweight, and nearly one in four persons were projected to be obese. Moreover, overweight and linked disorders is expected to shorten life expectancy by around three years throughout the OECD, EU28, and G20 countries between 2020 and 2050, according to the OECD.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

In December 2019, the Coronavirus (COVID-19) was discovered in the Hubei province of Wuhan, China. The disease is caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus, which is spread between people. The disease quickly spread across the globe after its discovery in Wuhan. Fever, a dry cough, and weariness are among the mild symptoms. Severe symptoms, on the other hand, include breathing difficulties or shortness of breath, chest pain or pressure, and loss of speech or movement.



Furthermore, a number of countries throughout the world have enacted state-wide lockdowns in order to adhere to social distancing standards and prevent the virus from spreading. Because of lockdowns and stay-at-home orders, the COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented public health concern that is expected to have a detrimental influence on the body composition analyzers industry. Due to these circumstances, the demand for body composition analyzers for health monitoring is reduced during the pandemic.



Market Growth Factors:

Growing awareness about health and fitness

Some of the key trends of the market are rising obesity, overweight, and aging populations around the world, as well as increased financing from governments and worldwide healthcare institutions for preventative healthcare. In addition, growing awareness of health and fitness, metabolic disorders, and heart disease is expected to motivate people to keep a regular check on their health. In recent years, there has been an increase in government programs for a better living, various healthcare organizations such as the World Health Organization.



Growing Popularity of DEXA and ongoing studies

Dual Energy X-ray Absorptiometry Equipment (DEXA) is used to examine bone density in order to diagnose osteoporosis and assess the risk of fractures. DEXA is projected to become more commonly employed in hospitals as the prevalence of osteoporosis rises. Moreover, body composition analysis is becoming a standard aspect of patient treatment and wellness programs in many hospitals throughout the world.



Marketing Restraining Factor:

Low penetration and product recall

There are many developing countries around the world that have low penetration of advanced healthcare devices. Moreover, such countries also face problems like stagnant economic growth and under-developed healthcare infrastructure. As a result, citizens living in such countries have low awareness about advanced and latest products which include body composition analyzers. Moreover, the high cost of these products prevents many people to use them, especially from developing and under-developed countries.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Body Composition Analyzers Market by Product Type

3.1 Global Bio-impedance Analyzer Market by Region

3.2 Global Dual Energy X-ray Absorptiometry Equipment Market by Region

3.3 Global Skinfold Calipers Market by Region

3.4 Global Air Displacement Plethysmography Equipment Market by Region

3.5 Global Hydrostatic Weighing Equipment Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Body Composition Analyzers Market by End User

4.1 Global Fitness Clubs & Wellness Centers Market by Region

4.2 Global Hospitals Market by Region

4.3 Global Home Users Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Body Composition Analyzers Market by Region

Chapter 6. Company Profiles

6.1 General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare)

6.1.1 Company Overview

6.1.2 Financial Analysis

6.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.1.4 Research & Development Expense

6.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

6.1.5.1 Partnerships, collaborations, and Agreements:

6.2 Hologic, Inc.

6.2.1 Company Overview

6.2.2 Financial Analysis

6.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.2.4 Research & Development Expense

6.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

6.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

6.3 Omron Corporation

6.3.1 Company Overview

6.3.2 Financial Analysis

6.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.3.4 Research & Development Expense

6.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

6.3.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

6.4 Bodystat Limited

6.4.1 Company Overview

6.5 COSMED Srl

6.5.1 Company Overview

6.6 InBody Co., Ltd.

6.6.1 Company Overview

6.7 RJL Systems, Inc.

6.7.1 Company Overview

6.8 SELVAS Healthcare (Selvas AI, Inc.)

6.8.1 Company Overview

6.8.2 Recent strategies and developments:

6.8.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

6.9 Tanita Corporation

6.9.1 Company Overview

6.10. Seca GmbH & Co Kg

6.10.1 Company Overview



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ezeqy6