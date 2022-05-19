New York, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US Oil and Gas Burner Management System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Component, Burner Type, and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06279474/?utm_source=GNW

The burner management is a safety mechanism that ensures the flame in the furnace or boiler is safe. When a strange and dangerous scenario arises in which running the burner is no longer secure, the BMS initiates an emergency shutdown and prevents fuel from entering the furnace. It also monitors the safety of the heated equipment and controls the burner’s progression during the firing cycle. The plant’s combustion assets are monitored, protected, operated, and maintained by BMS in a safe, reliable, and secure manner.



Several accidents and occurrences caused various governments to establish safety legislations.The entire industry adheres to safety standards and rules to avoid accidents.



For the past few years, safety controls on direct-fired heaters have been steadily improving, and the trend has accelerated in the last five years.This is owing to government rules and standards that actively enforce the application of current codes.



Some specific and prescriptive standards have been accessible for a long time, yet the industry’s rate and degree of acceptance vary greatly.The majority of operating organizations have their own set of criteria, which may differ from one facility to another.



The adoption of advanced BMS across various industries has been prompted by increased stringency of government rules and regulations and surged number of lawsuits for accidents where appropriate codes and guidelines were not followed for both existing and new heater installations. BMS are typically designed using codes and standards, such as NFPA 85 (Boiler and Combustion Systems Hazard Code), NFPA 86 (Standard for Ovens and Furnaces), NFPA 87 (Recommended Practice for Fluid Heaters), or API 556 (Application Specification for Boilers and Combustion Systems). These standards specify the quantity, quality, and sensors and valves types that must be used to design the BMS and the logic that must be used to trip the device when needed safely.



Safety systems are now being designed using new performance-based standards, such as IEC 61508, IEC 61511, and ANSI/ISA S84.01. 1. These standards establish criteria for the amount of risk a specific end user is willing to accept, thus addressing the hazards connected with a particular location. Furthermore, the global importance of Safety Integrity Levels (SIL) in the process industries expanded dramatically in recent years, which has driven the development of the burner management system, as BMS is compliant with SIL levels up to 3. All of these factors are driving the market growth. Due to the presence of prominent market players and end-users and high demand from the oil & gas industry, the oil and gas burner management system (BMS) market in the US is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Furthermore, owing to the expansion of the industrial sector in the US, the country offers considerable long-term potential for manufacturers.



The global US oil and gas burner management system market is segmented on the basis of component, burner type, and application.Based on component, the market is segmented into software and hardware.



In terms of burner type, the US oil and gas burner management system market is segmented into single burner and multiple burner. By application, the market is segmented into combustors, flares, separators, dehydrators, vertical treaters, horizontal treaters, tanks, and others.



With thousands of boilers, furnaces, and ovens in use worldwide, the risk of a combustion system failing is always present, especially as these systems grow in size and complexity.An inexperienced operator could mistakenly shut off a crucial fuel system when added in a single-point failure.



Training and instruction in combustion can reduce losses, improve employee safety, increase equipment uptime, and boost a company’s overall competitiveness.According to statistics, operator error is responsible for roughly 40% of all fuel-fired equipment incidents.



Training for the safe and efficient operation, troubleshooting, inspection, and maintenance of fuel-fired equipment begins and ends with a thorough understanding of the national codes governing combustion systems, particularly those outlined by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) that address combustor hardware and controls, as well as procedures and training for maintenance and operations personnel.



Most insurance carriers accept the NFPA’s combustion safety recommendations completely or use them as a foundation for their own customized rules because the NFPA continues to improve them.Training is an important aspect of safety that the NFPA 86 standard devotes numerous parts to it.



All workers who operate, maintain, or oversee must undergo regular retraining and testing. Similar boiler operator and maintenance training requirements can be found in NFPA 85, section 4.4.3. The danger of an incident can be reduced by training employees to comprehend and follow NFPA 54, 85, and 86 rules.



Furthermore, training increases overall production while also lowering costs.Having in-house workers with the ability to detect flaws, for example, will result in improved fuel efficiency, fewer disruptions, and the avoidance of outages and downtime.



Training is also a legal requirement that must be fulfilled every year.



ACL Manufacturing Inc., Cimarron Energy, Combustex Corp., Kimark Control Solutions, Platinum Control Technologies, and profire Energy Inc are among the key players operating in the global US oil and gas burner management system market.

