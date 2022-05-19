New York, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cannula Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Type, By Material, By Size, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06278010/?utm_source=GNW



The global cannula market size is expected to reach USD 294.6 million by 2030 at a 7.3% CAGR during the forecast period. Increase in the prevalence of lifestyle diseases and an increase in awareness about minimally invasive surgeries are primary factors driving the growth of the cannula market. Other factors such as a rise in government initiatives to raise awareness about chronic diseases, new product launches, and technological advancements are also expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.



The market observed a mixed impact due to the pandemic.While the dermatology segment experienced a sudden fall in sales in the first half of the pandemic due to the postponement of elective surgeries to adhere to the government-led guidelines and restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.



On the other hand, the nasal cannula experienced a rise in demand due to its usage to treat patients infected with the COVID-19 virus. The dermatology segment is expected to experience a considerable amount of growth during the forecast period with things returning to normal due to the rise in patients opting for cosmetic surgeries.



• Based on product, the market is segmented into cardiac, dermatology, nasal ad others. The cardiac segment held the highest share in 2021 owing to the rise in the prevalence of cardiac diseases.

• Based on type, the market is classified into neonatal cannulae, straight cannulae, winged cannulae, a wing with port, and winged with stopcork. the straight cannulae accounted for the highest market share in 2021 due to the high adoption rate as it is simpler to use.

• Based on material, the is segmented into plastic, metal, and silicone. The Plastic segment dominated the market in 2021 with the highest share due to its increase in adoption rate in both in-patient and out-patient procedures.

• Based on the size, the 18G size held the highest market share in 2021 owing to ease of use for both adults and adolescents to carry out a number of procedures.

• Based on end-use, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospital segment dominated the market due to an increase in hospitalization rate for a number of treatments.

• In terms of region, North America accounted for the highest market share in 2021 owing to the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure, increase in adoption of plastic surgery, and favorable government initiatives.

• The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the cannula market. While the dermatology segment experienced a significant fall in sales in the first half of the pandemic, the nasal cannula registered a major boost in sales during the pandemic.

