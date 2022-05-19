Outlook on the Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment LAMEA Industry to 2027 - Featuring Merz Pharma, Bausch Health Companies and Cutera Among Others

Dublin, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LAMEA Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By End-Use (MedSpa, Hospital/Surgery Center, Traditional Spa, and HCP Owned Clinic), By Procedure, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Latin America, Middle East and Africa Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market is expected to witness market growth of 15.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027).



Some of the majorly opted non-invasive aesthetic treatments are non-surgical face eye lifts & face lifts, and non-surgical nose jobs. These treatments show good results as compared to the surgical treatments. The major advantage of the non-invasive treatments is that the recovery time is less as compared to surgical treatments. It is required to stay at the hospital overnight after having surgery and the recovery after that may also need long time, whereas for non-invasive treatment a few steps are needed to be followed & in most of the cases the patients can easily continue to their normal routine in no time.



In addition, the effect of non-invasive treatments can usually be reversed. The treatment effects reduce over time and even the effect of dermal fillers such face & eye lifts, and hyaluronic acid substance can be vanished with other injections putting the skin back to its original structure & shape.



The healthcare industry of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is one of the major contributors to economic growth. According to the Dubai World Trade Center, in 2019, around 350,118 visitors in the region arrived for medical reasons. The healthcare facility in the region is ranked as the sixth top medical facility across the world. The people of the region are increasingly having non-invasive aesthetic treatments with the help of high-quality services provided by the healthcare industry of the region. In addition, the non-invasive aesthetic treatments in the region are available at less expensive prices than the other nations such as the UK. Also, due to this, the medical tourism industry in UAE region is developing rapidly.



The Brazil market dominated the LAMEA Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market by Country 2020, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2027; thereby, achieving a market value of $1.7 billion by 2027. The Argentina market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16% during (2021 - 2027). Additionally, The UAE market is expected to experience a CAGR of 15.1% during (2021 - 2027).



Based on End-Use, the market is segmented into MedSpa, Hospital/Surgery Center, Traditional Spa, and HCP Owned Clinic. Based on Procedure, the market is segmented into Injectables, Skin Rejuvenation, and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Brazil, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Nigeria, and Rest of LAMEA.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Alma Lasers Ltd., Allergan PLC, Galderma S.A., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Johnson & Johnson, Candela Medical Corporation, Bausch Health Companies, Inc., Cutera, Inc., Lumenis Ltd., and Hologic, Inc.



