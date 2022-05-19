Micro Kickboard Celebrates National Scooter Day With Flash Sale

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premium scooter brand Micro Kickboard is celebrating National Scooter Day (May 19) with a 24-hour flash sale, offering special 20% off regularly priced scooters and kickboards both on their website and on Amazon.

This year marks the eighth annual National Scooter Day: a holiday pioneered by Micro back in 2015. Whether it's a ride with family or a cruise through the neighborhood, Micro invites all scooter riders to celebrate the benefits of scooting -- from getting fresh air and exercise, to spending family time together, all with the bonus of reducing our carbon footprint.

CEO and owner of Micro Kickboard Julie Hawksworth said, "Celebrating the joy of scooters is in our DNA. We love hosting National Scooter Day each year and know there are so many families who mark their calendars to join in the fun. Micro scooters are the family favorite because they get you places faster and they're fun to ride - at any age. We're excited to emphasize the fun of scooting during travel and offer special pricing today to encourage others to join in celebrating our national holiday. Happy National Scooter Day!"

Named "The Best Scooter for Kids" by The New York Times' Wirecutter, and frequently named as a family essential, Micro Kickboard's foldable and compact scooters and kickboards are ideal for taking along on family trips. In keeping with the theme of scooter travel, Kimpton Hotels recently added custom Micro scooters to their properties around the country as a complimentary amenity for their guests. In celebration of National Scooter Day, each Kimpton property is featuring a lobby installation with scooter-themed treats and a chance to win custom scooters.

Three National Scooter Day flagship locations in Portland, OR, Washington D.C., and Miami, FL, are hosting scooter VIPs who are documenting the best places to scoot in each city, to be featured on Kimpton and Micro's Instagram pages (@microkickboard and @kimpton).

Founded in Switzerland in the '90s, Micro scooters are known for their high-quality rides and commitment to the environment. Though all of their scooters are designed to last practically forever to keep them out of landfills, this past year they took their commitment to the environment a step further by introducing the Eco Collection: a line of scooters made from recycled ocean plastic.

To share in Micro's celebration of National Scooter Day, strap on your helmet, grab your Micro and post to social media tagging @microkickboard and use the hashtag #NationalScooterDay!

